Cincinnati, OH

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains

The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
NFL analyst calls for Packers to bench starting guard Royce Newman

While a quick glance at the analytics will reveal that every member of the Packers offensive line could be doing more, one NFL analyst believes he’s found Green Bay’s weak link. In a recent column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out Royce Newman as the most expendable of...
Bengals Babies: Ohio hospital gives out football onesies

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Football season is back! One Ohio hospital is cheering on the Bengals this season with bright orange onesies for babies born ahead of and during Thursday’s game. The Christ Hospital Health Network is showing the football spirit by giving away limited edition “Our #1 Draft Pick” onesies to all babies born […]
CINCINNATI, OH
