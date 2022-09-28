Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Video Shows A Concerning Baker Mayfield Quality That Remains
The Carolina Panthers earned their first win of the 2022 season by defeating the New Orleans Saints in Week 3. Finally, quarterback Baker Mayfield has delivered a victory for the team that traded for him last July. However, football experts argue that Jameis Winston‘s struggles on offense helped the Panthers...
NFL analyst calls for Packers to bench starting guard Royce Newman
While a quick glance at the analytics will reveal that every member of the Packers offensive line could be doing more, one NFL analyst believes he’s found Green Bay’s weak link. In a recent column, Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine singled out Royce Newman as the most expendable of...
Tyreek Hill calls out unspecified Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you bro'
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not happy about something that was said to him by a coach on the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Thursday Night Football. Hill apparently didn't know who talked trash to him, but after the game, he was clearly heated up about the comments. "Whichever...
Bengals Babies: Ohio hospital gives out football onesies
CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) – Football season is back! One Ohio hospital is cheering on the Bengals this season with bright orange onesies for babies born ahead of and during Thursday’s game. The Christ Hospital Health Network is showing the football spirit by giving away limited edition “Our #1 Draft Pick” onesies to all babies born […]
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Nothing but respect: Cincinnati football players offer shoutouts to opponents who impress
The fall season of high school sports is upon us. Who better to know what kind of talent Greater Cincinnati offers than the players themselves?. The Cincinnati Enquirer sought opinions from players across multiple conferences on opponents who have been impressive on the field this season. This week, area football players gave their input.
Inside Cincinnati Recruiting: Recruits react to the Bearcats' big win over Indiana
There were dozens of talented recruits in Clifton for Cincinnati’s 45-24 win over Indiana and they all enjoyed their time with the Bearcats. Here is what some of those recruits told Bearcat Journal about their visit and the Bearcats’ win over the Hoosiers:. Cincinnati quarterback commit Brady Drogosh...
Cincinnati, October 01 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 12 high school ⚽ games in Cincinnati. The Centerville High School soccer team will have a game with St Ursula Academy on October 01, 2022, 06:30:00. The Dayton Christian High School soccer team will have a game with Cincinnati Country Day School on October 01, 2022, 07:00:00.
