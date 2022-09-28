When you tune into the Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, then you will see Jerome Flynn there acting. But did you know that he was part of a successful pop music duo? He was along with Robson Green in Great Britain. They were called Robson & Jerome and featured talented actors as singers. You might know Flynn from his role on Game of Thrones. You also might know Green from him playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on Grantchester.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO