Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
‘Ghosts’: Sam Enlists the Spirits of Woodstone B&B in ‘Spies’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 1, “Spies.”]. Ghosts is back! The spirits and livi of Woodstone B&B are beginning a new chapter following Season 1’s cliffhanger ending and it’s as delightful as ever. After opening the doors for their first...
‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’s Newest Star Was a Member of a Major ’90s-Era Pop Duo
When you tune into the Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, then you will see Jerome Flynn there acting. But did you know that he was part of a successful pop music duo? He was along with Robson Green in Great Britain. They were called Robson & Jerome and featured talented actors as singers. You might know Flynn from his role on Game of Thrones. You also might know Green from him playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on Grantchester.
tvinsider.com
‘Cornered’: ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)
Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered. When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.
tvinsider.com
‘Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire’: Sam Reid Teases Lestat’s Love Before Louis
Sadistic, centuries-old bloodsucker Lestat de Lioncourt has “embraced his life as a monster” in Anne Rice’s Interview With the Vampire. So says Sam Reid, who plays the famed character from the late author’s iconic 1976 novel. (Tom Cruise brought Lestat to “life” in the 1994 film.)
RELATED PEOPLE
Violet Grohl opens up Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert with haunting version of Hallelujah
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert is underway at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles
John Lennon Said a Song From The Beatles’ ‘Abbey Road’ Proved Paul McCartney Could Think
John Lennon said one song from The Beatles' 'Abbey Road' was unfinished but he really liked a lyric Paul McCartney wrote for the track.
Sarah Jessica Parker Mourns Death of Her Stepdad Paul Griffin Forste
Sarah Jessica Parker and her family members are mourning a devastating loss. In a statement shared to E! News on Sept. 29, the actress' family announced her stepdad Paul Griffin Forste passed away the day before at the age of 76 "after an unexpected and rapid illness." "In his last...
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tvinsider.com
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
ETOnline.com
Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event
Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
Queen Elizabeth's Youngest Maid Of Honor Died 'Peacefully' 1 Night Before Royal Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral at Westminster Abbey last week was attended by more than 2,000 people and watched by millions more. It’s now become public that Lady Mary Russell, the youngest of six maids of honor at her 1953 coronation, died the night before. The 88-year-old’s obituary...
tvinsider.com
‘Prince Andrew: Banished’: Peacock Unveils Trailer for Revealing Documentary (VIDEO)
Peacock is digging into the drama surrounding Prince Andrew, Duke of York in the upcoming 90-minute documentary Prince Andrew: Banished. Set to release on Wednesday, October 5, Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how the royal essentially fell from grace, both publicly and from within the institution he was born from. Formerly regarded as the good-looking son of Queen Elizabeth II and a decorated naval officer, Prince Andrew’s antics are coming under fire in this revealing new title.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Country Duo The Dryes Incite Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani ‘Battle’ with ‘Voice’ Audition
Derek and Katelyn Drye, the country-music duo known as The Dryes nailed their rendition of the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream” during their Blind Audition on The Voice on Sept. 26, making coaches (and real-life husband and wife) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turn their chairs immediately and fight to get the singing couple on their own team.
tvinsider.com
Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ With Don Cheadle Pivots From Series to Feature
Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ Armor Wars is a series no longer. The studio has shaken things up by announcing it will now be a feature instead of the originally planned six-episode show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be redeveloped into a movie. Unfortunately, this also means the...
tvinsider.com
Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’
Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut
Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
tvinsider.com
‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere
FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
tvinsider.com
‘The Never Game’ Adds Mary McDonnell in Series Regular Role for CBS Drama
The Never Game, the CBS drama with a pilot order, has just gained a new cast member — one with multiple Oscar and Emmy nominations to her name. Mary McDonnell will join the series, marking her first return to a series regular role since Major Crimes ended in 2018.
NBC News Correspondent Savannah Sellers Is Married! Inside Her Three-Day Tuscany Wedding Celebration
Congratulations are in order for Savannah Sellers and Alex Yaraghi!. When Sellers and her new investment analyst husband began planning their Italian nuptials, they both agreed it had to be an epic celebration. "We were like, 'Let's go big,'" Sellers tells PEOPLE exclusively. And that's exactly what they did. On...
Comments / 0