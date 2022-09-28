ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’s Newest Star Was a Member of a Major ’90s-Era Pop Duo

When you tune into the Yellowstone prequel titled 1923, then you will see Jerome Flynn there acting. But did you know that he was part of a successful pop music duo? He was along with Robson Green in Great Britain. They were called Robson & Jerome and featured talented actors as singers. You might know Flynn from his role on Game of Thrones. You also might know Green from him playing Detective Inspector Geordie Keating on Grantchester.
tvinsider.com

‘Cornered’: ‘Ghosts’ Star Rose McIver Reveals Her Favorite Hobbies (VIDEO)

Ghosts returns for more spirited comedy this fall, but before star Rose McIver returns to the Woodstone B&B as Sam, she is taking part in TV Insider’s Cornered. When we caught up with the actress at San Diego Comic-Con, McIver opened up about her hobbies, pastimes, and current TV obsession. As seen in the video above, McIver is getting candid about herself with rapid-fire answers.
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ETOnline.com

Sarah Jessica Parker Has Family Emergency, Misses NYC Ballet Gala and Press Event

Sarah Jessica Parker is dealing with a family emergency, her rep told ET, which has caused her to miss out on two events. ET can confirm that the 57-year-old actress pulled out of the global virtual press conference for Hocus Pocus 2 on Wednesday, and also did not attend the New York Ballet 2022 Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center on Wednesday night. The event's rep did not elaborate on the family emergency.
tvinsider.com

‘Prince Andrew: Banished’: Peacock Unveils Trailer for Revealing Documentary (VIDEO)

Peacock is digging into the drama surrounding Prince Andrew, Duke of York in the upcoming 90-minute documentary Prince Andrew: Banished. Set to release on Wednesday, October 5, Prince Andrew: Banished unpacks the tumultuous story of how the royal essentially fell from grace, both publicly and from within the institution he was born from. Formerly regarded as the good-looking son of Queen Elizabeth II and a decorated naval officer, Prince Andrew’s antics are coming under fire in this revealing new title.
American Songwriter

Country Duo The Dryes Incite Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani ‘Battle’ with ‘Voice’ Audition

Derek and Katelyn Drye, the country-music duo known as The Dryes nailed their rendition of the Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers 1983 hit “Islands in the Stream” during their Blind Audition on The Voice on Sept. 26, making coaches (and real-life husband and wife) Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani turn their chairs immediately and fight to get the singing couple on their own team.
tvinsider.com

Marvel’s ‘Armor Wars’ With Don Cheadle Pivots From Series to Feature

Marvel’s upcoming Disney+ Armor Wars is a series no longer. The studio has shaken things up by announcing it will now be a feature instead of the originally planned six-episode show. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be redeveloped into a movie. Unfortunately, this also means the...
tvinsider.com

Tom Hardy to Narrate Upcoming Natural History Series ‘Predators’

Oscar-nominated actor Tom Hardy is set to narrate the upcoming natural history series Predators, a co-production between the U.K.’s Sky Studios and Netflix. The six-part series will debut in December and follows five apex predators as they fight to survive in some of the world’s most challenging environments. The episodes will feature polar bears in Canada, wild dogs in Zimbabwe, puma in Chile, lions in Botswana, and cheetahs in Tanzania.
The Independent

Bruce Springsteen to release new album Only the Strong Survive nearly 50 years since his debut

Bruce Springsteen has announced his forthcoming album titled Only the Strong Survive, which will celebrate “the sweet sound of soul music”.Scheduled to release on 11 November, the new 15-track record marks his 21st studio album and comes nearly 50 years since his debut 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ.It will also be Springsteen’s first studio album release since his chart-topping 2020 record, Letter to You. Guest vocalists featured on Only the Strong Survive include Sam Moore, Soozie Tyrell, Lisa Lowell, Michelle Moore, Curtis King Jr, Dennis Collins, and Fonzi Thornton, with contributions from The E Street Horns and...
tvinsider.com

‘American Horror Story’: FX Sets ‘NYC’ Season, Announces Cast & Premiere

FX is setting its next chapter of American Horror Story, confirming that Season 11 will officially be titled AHS: NYC. And fans won’t have to wait long for the show’s premiere as AHS: NYC is set to arrive Wednesday, October 19 at 10/9c on FX with each episode streaming next day on Hulu. The 10-episode season will debut with the first two episodes on premiere day followed by two episodes per week each subsequent Wednesday.
