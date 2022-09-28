Read full article on original website
kafe.com
DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
kafe.com
WSP seeking witnesses to motorcycle accident near La Conner
LA CONNER, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for witnesses to a motorcycle accident that left a Blaine man dead. Investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened when two motorcycles collided in Skagit County Sunday afternoon. The initial investigation found that 30-year-old Michael Icenhour of Snohomish...
kafe.com
Man suspected of threatening to kill neighbors in Birch Bay has case dismissed
BIRCH BAY, Wash. – A man suspected of threatening to kill his neighbors and a security guard in Birch Bay Village has had his case dismissed less than a month before his scheduled trial. According to police records, 50-year-old Scott Brandon Peterson approached the Village security guard this past...
