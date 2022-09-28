ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nooksack, WA

DHS seizes large stash of fentanyl in Bellingham

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A significant amount of fentanyl was seized by Homeland Security officials in Whatcom County. According to the Homeland Security office in Seattle, over 17 pounds of blue fentanyl pills were recovered in Bellingham on Wednesday, September 28th. Spokesperson David Yost said that very little information is...
BELLINGHAM, WA
WSP seeking witnesses to motorcycle accident near La Conner

LA CONNER, Wash. – The State Patrol is asking for witnesses to a motorcycle accident that left a Blaine man dead. Investigators are working to piece together exactly what happened when two motorcycles collided in Skagit County Sunday afternoon. The initial investigation found that 30-year-old Michael Icenhour of Snohomish...
LA CONNER, WA

