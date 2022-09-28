ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp

LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Furman
Person
David Cutler
nationalinterest.org

Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States

Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
ARIZONA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World

Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now

The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country.  Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
JOBS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Trillions#Linus Covid#General Health#Brookings Institution#Cdc#Americans
WebMD

White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.

Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WebMD

Could Long COVID Become Lifelong COVID?

Sept. 29, 2022 – No one yet knows if long COVID could end up becoming a lifelong dance with COVID-19. Some people have had persistent symptoms such as fatigue, memory issues, or headaches for months and even years. For them, it may seem never-ending. Yet, there are also some...
SCIENCE
Fortune

‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way

The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
BUSINESS
News-Medical.net

mRNA boosters associated with decreased odds of hospitalization compared with the mRNA vaccine primary series alone

In a recent study published in JAMA Network, researchers assessed the chances of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalization after three versus two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine doses. Background. Compared to those who received no severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, those who received a booster dose of...
SCIENCE
Money

Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy