‘I did not expect markets to get so bad so fast’: Larry Summers predicts the pound will fall below parity with U.S. dollar, Euro
Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers thinks the pound might fall below parity with the dollar and the Euro. The plunge in the British pound, which fell to record lows on Monday, is surprising even the “very pessmistic” Larry Summers. “I did not expect markets to get so...
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
What Is The Happiest State in The U.S.?
Measuring physical/emotional well-being, work & community environment and other factors, WalletHub declares the happiest state in the U.S.
These Are the 10 Cheapest States to Buy a House in 2022, According to a New Report
Calculating home affordability can be tricky. However, this new report found the top 10 cheapest home buying states by using factors of average home prices, household income, and mortgage rates.
California could abolish 'pink tax' under bill awaiting Newsom's signature
(The Center Square) – Charging more for pink razors, fruit-scented deodorants and other products marketed toward women that are “substantially similar” to products marketed to men would be outlawed in California under a bill sitting on Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk. Assembly Bill 1287 seeks to eliminate...
Gas Prices Fall Below $3 in Some U.S. States
Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. Gas prices have not only declined once again but gas below $3 has returned in some parts of the country. As of Monday, per GasBuddy, the average gas price in...
The Country With the Most COVID-19 Deaths in the World
Worldwide, COVID-19 has infected 608 million people and killed 6.5 million since the start of its spread in late 2019. According to nearly all experts, these numbers are low. Counts may be low by 50% or more, particularly in nations without sophisticated national data collection systems. The spread of COVID-19...
States Where Job Openings Are Disappearing Right Now
The U.S. job market has faced a historic labor shortage in recent months. With unemployment rates hovering near historic lows in much of the country, employers are struggling to fill critical positions. And the situation is not improving in most of the country. Nationwide, there were 11.2 million unfilled jobs in July 2022, nearly 200,000 […]
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
White House Announces $8 Billion to Combat Hunger in the U.S.
Sept. 29, 2022 -- The Biden administration has announced $8 billion in public and private commitments toward fighting hunger and improving nutrition in the United States. “This goal is within our reach,” President Biden said Wednesday during the first White House summit on hunger in 50 years. “In America, no child should go to bed hungry. No parent should die of disease that can be prevented.”
Surprising Truths About Food Stamps in America
In the United States, the hard truth is that many people can't even afford their basic necessities, including food. To keep people from starving, the government has a program known as the Supplemental...
Cathie Wood Says Powell's 'Sledgehammer' To 'Slay' Inflation Way More Powerful Than Volcker's In 1980s: 'Fed Could Undermine Its Legacy'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, has said the current U.S. monetary policy is significantly more restrictive than in the 1980s when, to kill inflation, former Federal Reserve Chair Paul Volcker had pushed the Fed funds rate up two-fold from 10% to 20%. In comparison, Jerome Powell and...
Could Long COVID Become Lifelong COVID?
Sept. 29, 2022 – No one yet knows if long COVID could end up becoming a lifelong dance with COVID-19. Some people have had persistent symptoms such as fatigue, memory issues, or headaches for months and even years. For them, it may seem never-ending. Yet, there are also some...
The World Bank chief warns ‘perfect storm’ of stagflation and global recession: ‘A tough reality confronts the global economy’
Global recession and stagflation risks are ticking upward, especially for the developing world. A “perfect storm” of challenges could reverse years of economic development and threaten to tip the global economy into a recession, and potentially into stagflation, the head of the World Bank warned this week. Global...
‘The indicators are not looking good.’ World Trade Organization chief latest to warn a global recession is on the way
The WTO is the latest intergovernmental institution to join the chorus of warnings over a coming global recession. A number of coinciding crises are slowing global economic growth and threatening to tip the world into a recession, the World Trade Organization chief warned on Tuesday, making it the latest global institution to issue a dark forecast for the world economy.
mRNA boosters associated with decreased odds of hospitalization compared with the mRNA vaccine primary series alone
In a recent study published in JAMA Network, researchers assessed the chances of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalization after three versus two messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine doses. Background. Compared to those who received no severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccination, those who received a booster dose of...
New study shows 32% of Americans strongly oppose a plan to phase out gas cars
Electric car charging stationKindel Media from Pexels. California has announced its ambitious plan to phase out gasoline-powered cars in its state by 2035. By that year, all new cars purchased must be electric.
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
Medicare Part B Costs Are Shrinking -- But Some Enrollees Will Pay a Lot More
A small percentage of seniors should brace for what could be an unpleasant surprise.
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Pension fund managers breathed a cautious sigh of relief on Thursday morning. After days of market turmoil, the Bank of England’s £65bn emergency intervention the day before had – at least temporarily – stabilised UK government bond prices, supported the pound, and halted a pension fund selloff that threatened to spark a deeper crisis across the City.
