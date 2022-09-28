California Gov. Newsom signs contentious nursing home licensing bill that splintered advocates

Patrick Prager has been hired for the new position of executive chef at Silverado Resort and Spa, 345-room resort in Napa Valley. “We are pleased to have Patrick lead our culinary team,” stated Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of the resort. “He was raised in Alameda and has over 20 years of distinguished cooking experience in Northern California. His kitchen talents, leadership skills and commitment to excelling in his position will be important to Silverado as we further strive to enhance this landmark property and make it a must-visit destination in Napa Valley.”

NAPA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO