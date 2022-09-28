California Gov. Newsom signs contentious nursing home licensing bill that splintered advocates

Read full article on original website
California Gov. Newsom signs Dodd bill that seeks to identify barriers to wider broadband connectivity
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law Thursday introduced by state Sen. Bill Dodd to step up the pace of delivering broadband internet connection to underserved communities. Senate Bill 717 requires the Governor’s Office of Planning and Research to deliver a report to the state Legislature by Jan. 1,...
California Gov. Newsom signs bill calling for PG&E to expedite burial of electrical lines
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday signed into law a bill, introduced by state Sen. Mike McGuire, that calls for Pacific Gas and Electric Co. to expedite the burial of 10,000 miles of power lines in areas of high fire risk. Senate Bill 884 uses federal infrastructure funds to underground the...
Newsom relaxes refinery rules as California gas prices soar
SACRAMENTO — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that oil refineries could start selling more polluting winter-blend gasoline ahead of schedule to ease soaring fuel prices, directly contradicting his own goals for reducing climate emissions. The average cost of a gallon of gas was $6.30 in California on...
North Bay and North Coast residents, are you ready for new 369 area code?
The 707 area code has helped identify a vast coastal region stretching from Vallejo to the Oregon border since 1959, but beginning as soon as Feb. 1, new phone lines will carry three different digits. The California Public Utilities Commission has approved an “overlay” of the area with a new...
Sonoma, Napa vintners eye early wrap to wine grape harvest
Winemaker Alison Crowe usually expects to be picking the last of her cabernet sauvignon grapes from the coolest regions of Napa Valley in the first week or so of November. But the wild late summer weather this year has Crowe and other vintners and growers already eyeing an earlier finish to the North Coast wine grape harvest.
Napa’s Silverado resort hires 1st executive chef
Patrick Prager has been hired for the new position of executive chef at Silverado Resort and Spa, 345-room resort in Napa Valley. “We are pleased to have Patrick lead our culinary team,” stated Todd Shallan, vice president and managing director of the resort. “He was raised in Alameda and has over 20 years of distinguished cooking experience in Northern California. His kitchen talents, leadership skills and commitment to excelling in his position will be important to Silverado as we further strive to enhance this landmark property and make it a must-visit destination in Napa Valley.”
