Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Harvest Fest 2022 from 9/30 to 10/2Adrian HolmanBensenville, IL
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fallJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, ILChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
wgnradio.com
Chicago police to digitally encrypt all radio channels
Karen Conti, attorney at ContiLaw, joins Bob Sirott to talk about CPD’s switch to digitally encrypted police channels and why Alec Baldwin and other workers from the ‘Rust’ set could be charged. She also shared details about what could come next from the special master’s reviews of the Mar-a-Lago documents and if Trump’s name could be taken down from his Chicago tower.
Radio Ink
Clauss To Contribute For Cochran On WLS
The longtime host of ‘Living Healthy Chicago’ on WGN-9 has joined the WLS-AM on-air team as a contributor for The Steve Cochran Show. Chicago radio and television personality Jane Clauss will now be chatting with WLS listeners during Cochran’s morning show. “Jane is the consummate media professional...
'My Name Is Anjanette Young' Wins National Emmy Award For CBS 2
CHICAGO (CBS) -- CBS 2 Chicago won a prestigious national Emmy award for its reporting on Anjanette Young, who was a victim of a wrong raid by Chicago police.The story by CBS 2 Investigator Dave Savini--"My Name Is Anjanette Young"--won for Outstanding Regional News Story -- Investigative Report. In addition to Savini, the National Television Academy recognized Vice President and News Director Jeff Harris, Investigative Producers Samah Assad, Michele Youngerman, Photojournalists Lana Hinshaw-Klann, Lou Kleinberg, Michael Klingele, Reed Nolan, Alfredo Roman, Tim Viste and the former Director of Content Tiffani Lupenski for their work on the story. CBS 2 first told the...
wgnradio.com
Lou Manfredini with tips for keeping your gas bill low as temps fall
HouseSmarts host Lou Manfredini joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to give WGN Radio listeners tips on how they can prepare their homes in order to save money on their heating bill this winter season. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
wgnradio.com
Don’t fall for this ‘free’ solar panel scam
President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Chicago and Northern Illinois Steve Bernas joined Bob Sirott to talk about moving scams, free solar panel scams, and fake texts about package deliveries. He also discussed fake computer software emails and how he got the the bottom of a TV scam a listener had for him.
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Former ABC7 Chicago photographer Charles Marshall dies at 87
ABC7 Chicago is remembering the life and legacy of former cameraman Charles Marshall.
Classic car auction coming to Northwest Suburbs
The Mecum Chicago 2022 auction at the Renaissance Schaumburg Convention Center from October 13- 15 will feature about 1,000 classic cars and trucks.
Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
New details revealed in suspected terror plot targeting Chicago area mosques and synagogues
The scheme to separate and kill Chicago religious worshipers was backed up by multiple guns, swords, knives, and bow and arrows seized from Pelkey's home, according to FBI records.
The Illinois Town Was Just Named The Best For Pumpkin Picking
Pumpkin picking is just one of those activities you do as a family this time of year, and one pumpkin patch in Illinois was just named one of the best to visit. Nothing says October is better than going to a pumpkin patch and finding that perfect pumpkin. The Sonny Acres Farm, located West of Chicago, was just named the best place to find that perfect pumpkin. Reader's Digest came out with a list of the top places for pumpkin picking and there is plenty of reasons why Sonny Acres Farm was chosen as the best for Illinois.
Western Chicago suburb in top ten ‘Best Places to Live for Families’ by Fortune
Families searching for the perfect place to settle down face a difficult task — finding the city with the best school system, low crime rates, quality health care and community support can leave prospective homebuyers feeling flustered. Enter Fortune researchers, 215,000 data points, and 2,000 cities and towns across the U.S. and you get the […]
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
chicitysports.com
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested for trespassing
Former Chicago Bear Tommie Harris arrested in Oklahoma City. According to Koco News, the police report stated that the incident started on Sunday night when a bartender at the Omni Hotel decided to cut Tommie Harris off and not serve him any more alcohol because he thought he had had enough to drink.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Tears, cheers for ‘Father Bob’
Friends recall colorful character, loving heart (Editor's note: this story appeared in the March 2, 2018 edition of the Southwest News-Herald.) By Anthony Caciopo It was a sweet sendoff for a sweet man. With the uplifting melody of “Amazing Grace” filling Hope Covenant Church in Orland Park, about 75 friends and loved ones of Robert…
40 years after Tylenol murders, legendary reporter John Drummond asks: ‘Who did this?’
It’s been 40 years since the first death in what became known as the Tylenol murders. Forty years later, motive is just one of the things about the Tylenol murders that’s baffled reporter John Drummond, who vividly remembers covering the 1982 crime.
fox32chicago.com
Two Illinois cities make list of best places to live in the U.S.
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood and a western suburb have made the list of best places to live in the United States in 2022-2023, according to a new report. Digital platform Money released the rankings Thursday, revealing the top 50 places to live in the U.S. based on the most employment opportunities, racial, economic and cultural diversity, and management of cost of living in today's markets factoring in inflation.
