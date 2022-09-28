ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Why legendary caller Ray Warren gave St George pride of place when he designed the $10,000 rings for this year's NRL grand final winners

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Highly respected broadcaster Ray Warren has officially retired from commentating, but he will still be involved on NRL grand final day after designing the rings that will presented to each player from the premiership-winning team.

And the 79-year-old has insisted that St George be represented prominently on the one-off run of jewellery.

Every year, Sydney jeweller Affinity Diamonds creates the rings for the grand final winners, which are worth $10,000 each.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CYVff_0iE14By700
Legendary broadcaster Ray Warren has designed the NRL premiership rings for 2022 

Over the years the rings have been designed by Johnathan Thurston, former NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller and an ICU nurse during the first year of the pandemic.

Warren, who retired from 55 years of commentary earlier this year, was shocked when he got the call from Affinity Diamonds founder and chief executive Sam Rahme.

'I told them I'm a sports commentator – I have no experience in designing rings,' Warren told the Sydney Morning Herald. 'But, anyway, now I have.'

Warren insisted that the iconic image of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons embracing after the 1963 grand final was featured on the side.

The ring is made of solid white gold encrusted with two carats of diamonds and 'pigeon-blood red' rubies, which signify the famous Red V of St George - the club Provan played for.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOcIE_0iE14By700
The rings are made of solid white gold encrusted with two carats of diamonds and 'pigeon-blood red' rubies. The red rubies signifies the 11 premierships in a row of the St George Dragons - and the many great players from that club who have passed away in recent times

'When I was thinking of a design I thought of Norm and Arthur and the mateship that defines rugby league,' Warren explained.

'Then I thought of Norm and all the great St George players from those 11 grand finals in a row [from 1956 to 1966] and those we've lost in recent times: Reg Gasnier, Graeme Langlands, Johnny Raper and Norm. That's why I wanted some red in there.'

Rahme was very impressed with Warren's eye for crafting jewellery.

'Each year, I pick someone who's done something worthy in the game. Ray's done so much, so in his retirement year we thought he'd be perfect,' Rahme said.

'We asked him to come up with something big and blingy that can be worn on special occasions. He did well. It's a nice-looking ring.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sHOqn_0iE14By700
Viliame Kikau of the Penrith Panthers inspects his 2021 NRL premiership ring

Warren will be watching this year's rugby league grand final at home with his wife after politely declining an invitation from NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo to attend the decider between Penrith and Parramatta.

Known as the 'voice of rugby league', Warren has called 99 State of Origin matches, 45 grand finals and three Melbourne Cups, establishing himself as one of Australia's greatest ever broadcasters.

Warren was inducted into the NRL Hall of Fame in 2019.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Lisa McIntosh: Rugby league pioneer happy to see women's game thriving

Women's rugby league's increased visibility on television and across the media is helping to inspire a new generation of players, says pioneering Hall of Fame inductee Lisa McIntosh. McIntosh, along with former team-mates Sally Milburn and Brenda Dobek, will be inaugurated into the newly created group at a ceremony next...
RUGBY
BBC

Rugby League World Cup: England name Dom Young and Victor Radley in squad

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad. Newcastle Knights winger...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Warren
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton admits he feels sorry for F1 fans that Max Verstappen could win the world title with FIVE races remaining... as Brit claims he prefers tense finales - despite losing out in controversial fashion last year

Lewis Hamilton said he feels sorry for Formula One that Max Verstappen could romp to the world championship with five races remaining. The Red Bull driver will have his first shot at sealing back-to-back titles at Sunday's Singapore Grand Prix. Verstappen, who turns 25 on Friday, will be crowned champion...
MOTORSPORTS
BBC

West Brom women change shorts colour to navy because of period concerns

West Bromwich Albion women will wear navy shorts with their home kit because of concerns about having to wear white while on their periods. They will wear navy for the rest of the 2022-23 season and beyond following discussions with their players. Wearing white can be a cause of anxiety...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nrl#Design#Retirement#Affinity Diamonds#Nsw#Red V Of St George
Daily Mail

London Irish's clash with Bath on Saturday brings rugby's first belated battle of the Joseph brothers with 20 members of their family expected at Brentford... and Will has a point to prove against big brother Jonathan

If the train strikes don't scupper their plans, there should be 20 members of the Joseph family at Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday, for the belated first encounter between Jonathan and Will. They've all waited a long time for this momentous occasion, so there is a profound sense of anticipation,...
TENNIS
Sporting News

NRL Grand Final Quiz: How well do you know your footy?

The 2022 NRL Grand Final is upon us, with two western Sydney powerhouses set to square off on Sunday night. Penrith will look to make it back-to-back premierships against rivals Parramatta, with a sold out crowd expected at Accor Stadium. To celebrate the big game, The Sporting News have compiled...
RUGBY
The Independent

Sam Tomkins welcomes decision of NRL stars to choose Samoa over Australia

England captain Sam Tomkins has welcomed the decision of high-profile NRL players to switch their allegiance from Australia to Samoa, even though it adds to the size of his team’s task in the World Cup opener.Penrith stand-off Jarome Luai and winger Brian To’o are among those to turn their backs on the Kangaroos by pledging their support to the Pacific Islanders, who will have no fewer than eight players appearing in Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Panthers and Parramatta.That has strengthened Samoa’s chances of emulating their Pacific rivals Tonga, who benefited from the defection of players of the calibre...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Rugby
Country
Australia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

The Queen's 'special' grey shire horses 'pay their respects' to the late monarch by transporting decaying floral tributes to the royal compost heap, writes JANE FRYER

Amid the heady smell of gently decaying blooms, warm horses, buffed leather tack and early autumn, there is great industry in the flower garden at London's Green Park. Piles of damp Paddington Bears and soggy stuffed corgis are being sorted and saved by volunteers in purple vests. Crates of cards — many crumpled and stained by rain — are carefully preserved. A tree, festooned with cub scout ties, is quietly harvested.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Brother of NRL star who swindled $5,000 in flood relief payments and bragged about having 'the gift of the gab' learns his fate after he was caught

The brother of former NRL star Josh Reynolds has bragged about committing flood relief fraud after claiming he has the 'gift of the gab'. Drew Reynolds, 30, swindling $5000 in disaster relief payments by impersonating his friends and family to make claims on houses he wasn't at or weren't damaged by the floods.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Fran Kirby Reacts To Another Goal & Victory With Chelsea

Chelsea Women came back from a goal down to beat West Ham United 3-1 and take them up to fourth in the table, with only goal difference separating those at the top. Dagný Brynjarsdóttir gave the Hammers the lead through a corner in the third minute before Fran Kirby found the equaliser late into the first half. Then, goals from Sam Kerr and Millie Bright secured all three points at Kingsmeadow in the second 45'.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Brighton vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

625K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy