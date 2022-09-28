EXCLUSIVE: Kerri-Anne Kennerley shares heartbreaking details about the loss of her late husband John and reveals the one thing she misses the most about him

Kerri-Anne Kennerley is still dealing with heartbreaking grief following the death of her beloved husband, John Kennerley.

The TV personality, 69, tragically lost John in February 2019 after he suffered a fall from a balcony in 2016 that left him partially paralysed.

Speaking exclusively with Daily Mail Australia, Kerri-Anne admits she misses everything about her longtime love.

'You know, the little things, the big things. There's not a day... But as the years go by, I think it is ever so slightly easier. [But it] doesn't make it any less lonely,' she says.

Kerri-Anne recalls one of the 'million' memories she cherished when John was still alive.

'I always got breakfast in bed on Sunday morning with fresh squeezed orange juice and hot toast because I hate cold toast and eggs,' she says.

'And we just sit there and read the papers and discuss stuff about the world. You know, that really comfortable home time.'

While she wouldn't say if a future romance was on the cards, Kerri-Anne says she has a great support network to help her combat the waves of loneliness.

'I've got lots of fab friends and family. I'm very, very close to my sister and brother in law,' she explains, adding she recently returned from her first overseas trip in three years.

'I miss everything,' Kerri-Anne tells Daily Mail Australia of her late husband. Pictured: John Kennerley

'I have sensational friends who are very attentive and include me in lots of stuff, as does family.'

John, who wed the former Studio 10 host in 1984 at Sydney's Opera House, suffered a fall from a balcony in March 2016 which left him paralysed and wheelchair-bound.

Kerri-Anne devoted the majority of her time to his full-time care before he passed away at the age of 78 on February 27, 2019.

The former Mornings with Kerri-Anne host has been appointed an ambassador of SpinalCure Australia, a leading not-for-profit organisation which specialises in funding spinal injury research.

She says she's honoured to represent the organisation and will feature as Australian Turf Club (ATC)'s Women of Influence guest speaker at the Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch on Thursday, October 6.

'We're really, really grateful for the ATC this year has chosen SpinalCure,' she tells Daily Mail Australia, adding that money raised at this year's event will go towards SpinalCure's research.

The former Mornings with Kerri-Anne host has been appointed an ambassador of SpinalCure Australia, a leading not-for-profit organisation which specialises in finding spinal injury research

'I was really very privileged to be asked.'

The star-studded event will include a fashion parade and a raffle that has a gorgeous custom-made Cerrone jewellery piece up for grabs, valued at $30,000.

'We are incredibly excited that SpinalCure has been chosen as Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch charity partner and grateful to have Kerri-Anne as our ambassador,' SpinalCure CEO Kathryn Borkovic told Daily Mail Australia.

'More than 20,000 people in Australia live with a spinal injury, which normally arise in car and sporting accidents, and are usually absolutely devastating both to the person and their surrounding loved ones.

Kerri-Anne married John in 1984 and the couple are pictured here on their wedding day

The former Studio 10 host is honoured to represent SpinalCure and will feature as Australian Turf Club (ATC)'s Women of Influence guest speaker at the Everest Carnival Fashion Lunch next month

'While no cure or treatment currently exists, SpinalCure is working hard to change this with world-leading experimental therapies already in clinical trial right now here in Australia.

'Proceeds raised at the event will go towards this research, SpinalCure's flagship program Project Spark, which aims to develop neurostimulation treatments to restore meaningful function to people living with spinal cord injuries.

'This is where electrical currents are applied to the injured spinal cord, helping to restore communication between the brain and body.

'For the first time in history, this may restore life-changing function to Australians with spinal cord injuries, such as bladder and bowel control, hand movement, cardiovascular stability and walking years after the initial injury.'

To donate towards the incredible work of SpinalCure, please visit: www.spinalcure.org.au