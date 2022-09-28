ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald stun as they lead star-studded red carpet at Metropolitan Opera's opening night of Medea

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A slew of stars including Brooke Shields, Sigourney Weaver and Molly Ringwald lit up the red carpet at the Metropolitan Opera's latest opening this Tuesday.

Acclaimed soprano Sondra Radvanovsky is playing the title role in a production of the 18th century opera Medea by Luigi Cherubini.

Brooke, 57, emphasized her sleek frame in a strapless black jumpsuit with a diamond-shaped pin, accessorizing with a matching clutch.

She lent a splash of sparkle to the ensemble with a pair of gleaming bejeweled bracelets and a set of hoop earrings.

Sweeping her silky locks back with a pair of sunglasses pulled up over her head, she accentuated her features with a slick of scarlet lipstick.

Another 1970s screen queen to grace the red carpet was Alien star Sigourney Weaver, who cut an autumnal figure in red and black.

She draped herself in a shimmering scarlet coat with black floral embroidery over a basic black ensemble that plunged to betray a trace of cleavage.

Clasping on a subtle gold necklace to add just a hint of glitz, she rounded off the look with a black bag and matching shoes.

Molly Ringwald, who was one of the reigning movie stars of the 1980s, brought back the decade's distinctive sense of style with massive feathery epaulets.

She wore the curly red bob her fans remember and slid her still enviably slender frame into a black gown that emphasized her petite figure.

English model Sophie Sumner exuded Old Hollywood glamour in a floor-length silver sequined gown with a set of white tulle capes.

Sharpening her screen siren features with makeup, she wore her luxurious blonde locks down in waves and flung them over one shoulder.

She twirled this way and that while posing up a storm on the red carpet, causing the tulle to sweep around her to ethereal effect.

Christine Baranski opted for a saucier look, showing off her knockout legs in a black sequined pencil dress that hugged her curves to full advantage.

She threw a black leather jacket over the ensemble and treated the shutterbugs to the sight of her signature knowing grin.

Ellen Burstyn swathed herself in an autumnal chic burgundy and orange shawl, while Showgirls star Gina Gershon cut a regal figure in purple.

Theater producer Jordan Roth, who oversees an impressive five Broadway houses, made a splash in a baroque dress reminiscent of a Russian doll.

He accessorized with an elaborately designed scarlet fascinator that matched his lipstick, striking a sharp contrast against his monochrome outfit.

Actor Nico Tortorella and pregnant fitness influencer Betheny C Meyers, a polyamorous married couple who both use 'they/them' pronouns, were also on hand.

Life In Pieces actress Zoe Lister-Jones encased her svelte physique in a clinging black turtleneck mini-dress studded with costume gems.

Comments

Olivia Bouvier
2d ago

Brooke Shields did not age well. Perhaps a shorter haircut, and her eyebrows waxed a little better...she might look somewhat decent.

Reply(1)
11
AP_000014.88c7a424feb74bae8b7c0dee4fa51364.0608
1d ago

Made famous for her amazing beauty and her wonderfully full eyebrows, Brooke needs to maybe consider thinning them out now. They are much too prominent for her face.

Reply
3
CORNPOPJOE
2d ago

Sigourney still has it ....the other two ....well maybe they have nice personalities!

Reply
7
