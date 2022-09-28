ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarkesville, GA

Major update in death of Debbie Collier after daughter’s boyfriend denies chilling claims and says ‘we’re scared’

By Chris Bradford
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THE boyfriend of Debbie Collier’s daughter has said the couple had “nothing to do” with the mom’s death and have been left scared.

The 59-year-old was mysteriously found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia on September 11 – less than 24 hours after she was seen in a dollar store.

Andrew Giegerich, the boyfriend of slain mom Debbie Collier’s daughter Amanda Bearden, has denied the couple were involved in her death Credit: Athens-Clarke County Police Department
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nK7S2_0iE0wdF900
Collier was found dead in a ravine in rural Georgia earlier this month Credit: Facebook

Andrew Giegerich, the boyfriend of Collier’s daughter Amanda Bearden, told Fox News Digital that the couple barricaded the front and back doors of their home.

The ex-amateur MMA fighter stressed that he and Bearden “had nothing to do” with Collier’s death.

He added: "We're a little scared ourselves."

Cops have identified no suspects or persons of interest in connection with Collier's disappearance and death.

He and Bearden had their phones confiscated as part of their investigation.

Giegerich told the New York Post: “They’ve interrogated all of us.

“The people who are closest to [Debbie] are kind of looked at as suspects right now.”

It comes after surveillance footage captured Collier entering a Family Dollar store in Clayton just before 3pm on September 10 – located just miles from her home.

She was seen wearing a sun visor, a red shirt, and a blue skirt.

Collier bought a reusable tote bag, tarp, refillable torch lighter, poncho, and paper towels.

She was in the store for around 15 minutes and cops said that she appeared to be “calm and not in fear of anything”.

Minutes later at 3:17pm, Collier supposedly wired more than $2,000 via Venmo and messaged her daughter Amanda Bearden.

The text warned: “They are not going to let me go."

It also contained a reference to a key that was underneath a flower pot.

Private investigator Jason Jensen told The U.S. Sun that the message appeared to be more than a plea for help.

Cops have managed to narrow the time of Collier’s death to a window between 3:09pm on September 10 and 12:44pm on September 11 when her body was found.

Her remains were found near a highway in Clarkesville - around 60 miles from her home.

Collier was naked, her stomach was charred and she was grasping a small tree down a ravine, police said.

CHILLING MESSAGE

Detectives found a red tote bag and partially-burned blue tarp as they combed the scene for clues.

They also discovered the remains of a fire.

Cops have ruled Collier’s death to be a homicide but have not revealed any extra details.

Collier’s husband Steven said he last saw her on September 9 at around 9pm as he was going to bed.

He revealed that they slept in separate rooms due to his snoring.

He also told investigators that he saw her car the next morning as he went off to work.

The family told cops it was “unusual” for Collier to disappear without a trace.

Neighbors revealed that they heard a “commotion” from her home the night before she vanished.

One woman told the New York Post that there was “loud screaming” and “fighting” at the home.

But, one of her son Jeffrey's high school friends described Collier as "the classic southern mother" in an interview with The Daily Beast.

In a touching online tribute, Jeffrey said: “I will never be able to fully articulate the loss of my mother and what she meant to me.

“She was my longest source of love, support, and encouragement. My mother was a very vibrant and strong soul.”

He said Collier “valued kindness, empathy and understanding” throughout her entire life.

Jeffrey added: “She enjoyed many aspects of life and knew that daily life was filled with joy and beauty.”

He said that his family’s lives have been “irrevocably changed” following Collier’s death.

Collier was seen in a dollar store less than 24 hours before her remains were found Credit: Habersham County Sheriff's Office
The mom's body was found 60 miles from her home Credit: Joy Purcell/Now Habersham

Comments / 41

Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

Im still betting on the daughter. Why would this woman Venmo her kid $2Gs 🤷 If she was "kidnapped" and forced to go into the store to buy something, she would've been scared and prob would've just called the cops from the store. The fact that she bought those things and they were used on her makes me believe that the daughter or husband or someone asked her to pick up those items for them, then used them on her.Can't wait to see how this goes down.

Reply(2)
27
Madd ✨ Miche
2d ago

I'm gonna go ahead and say she didn't faceplant on ice in Dec 2020 / that shiner on her eye does NOT look like a face plant. It looks like someone decked her in the eye. Daughters "amateur MMA boyfriend" maybe? Or maybe daughter herself. I wonder if the neighbors heard her and the husband arguing or if it was her and the daughter arguing 🤔 Her & the husband already slept in separate rooms.. The daughter clearly has a history of violence and is giving these Venmo/weird text clues. Yet despite the Venmo and weird text no call was made to police for hours? wthell.

Reply
11
Cathy Rucker
2d ago

where was the daughter those supposedly 2hs after she received the disturbing Venmo oh I just went to places mom would frequently go 2hrs is enough time and distance. to make sure the nothing uncovered and when found everything is good I'm let's file a missing Police report about around 6 while what a waste of time I would have called 911 the second I got that Venmo and the boyfriend was a mma have yuall really looked up the descriptions of mma well they do a lot of ground fighting like on your back and daughter said she only took her I.D and Debit card you knew that. but you didn't know where the spare key was neighbors heard fighting and screaming the night before yuall do the math just my opinion rest in Heaven Beautiful Angel🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(4)
10
 

Comments / 0

