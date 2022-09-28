ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch bizarre moment fan runs on pitch and asks Messi to sign his BACK.. before security almost barge PSG ace to floor

By Etienne Fermie
 3 days ago

LIONEL MESSI was nearly barged to the floor when security rushed on to stop a pitch invader demanding the PSG star's autograph.

The Argentine was over in the United States to play for his country in a friendly match against Jamaica at New Jersey's Red Bull Arena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=175lCU_0iE0wCbe00
Lionel Messi was nearly knocked over as a fan desperately sought his signature Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BTJEL_0iE0wCbe00
Messi had been begged for his autograph Credit: AFP

After Manchester City starlet Julian Alvarez had made it 1-0, Messi added a second for his side on 86 minutes.

As he trotted back to the halfway line, he found himself accosted by an eager fan.

The topless man boldly grabbed Messi by the arm, appearing to startle the former Barcelona star.

He then quickly asked the 35-year-old to sign his back, thrusting a pen in his hand.

As Messi was about to oblige, security finally reached the scene and tackled the intruder to the ground.

Such was their force, that the footballer himself was nearly knocked over too.

More security then arrived to carry the crazed fan away.

If the incident knocked Messi, he certainly didn't show it as he stood over a free-kick just three minutes later.

Having already netted a left-footed drive from outside the penalty area, he repeated the trick from the dead ball situation, crashing a low drive beyond the goalkeeper.

The strike put his side 3-0 up late on, with the scoreline staying that way until the final whistle.

Two-goal hero Messi had only been introduced as a second-half substitute, replacing Lautaro Martinez.

Even prior to nearly being knocked over, Messi had been the target of another crazed intruder shortly after his introduction.

This time, however, security managed to reach the fan just before he could get to his hero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MksjF_0iE0wCbe00
Another supporter tried to get a selfie with Messi Credit: AP

