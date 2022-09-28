Read full article on original website
anash.org
American Tishrei Guests Join Seder Sichos After Fast
After breaking their fast on a delicious supper, a large crowd of English-speaking bochurim joined a grand Seder Sichos in the Tishrei Tent outside 770.
anash.org
Rosh Hashana in 770 Concludes With Farbrengen
Thousands of anash and bochurim packed 770 at the conclusion of Rosh Hashana for a farbrengen, during which a niggun from each of the Rebbeim was sung, followed by all the niggunim of the Rebbe. Photos: Dovber Hechtman/Anash.org.
The only book in the Bible that has been called "The Fifth Gospel"
There is an extra book in the Bible that has been called the Fifth Gospel by some biblical scholars. Unlike the four Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke, and John, the Fifth Gospel is a book in the Old Testament.
allthatsinteresting.com
A Lost Fragment Of A Dead Sea Scroll Was Just Discovered — In A Montana Living Room
The tiny papyrus fragment is 2,700 years old and is one of just three so far discovered from the First Temple Period. A lost fragment of the Dead Sea Scrolls has been found in an unlikely place — Montana. For almost 60 years, it hung in the home of an American woman who’d acquired the treasure during a trip to Israel.
Phys.org
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
The American Constitution was adapted from a Native American nation
Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. The American Constitution which protects the rights and liberties of the citizens of the United States was not exactly written by the founding fathers of the country. Native American forms of governance influenced the founders who established the United States Constitution, founded on their democratic values.
Following the Recent Delivery of 5 Red Heifers to Israel, Many Question Whether This Signals the Start of the End Times
Recently, five immaculate parah adumah (a red heifer) were delivered to Israel. A Christian rancher in Texas supplied the cows. According to reports, "Jewish rabbis approved the animals as red in color and unblemished." To be considered a "red heifer," an animal can only have two or fewer hairs on its entire body that are not red. [i]
Ken Burns: ‘We’re in perhaps the most difficult crisis in the history of America’
In a new docuseries, the film-maker looks back to the Holocaust and US apathy to make links toward where we are right now
‘Traditional’ Jewish American foods keep changing, with cookbooks playing an influential role in how Jews mark Rosh Hashana
The end of August inaugurated the Hebrew month of Elul, when Jews all over the world start getting ready for the High Holidays: the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashana followed 10 days later by the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. Rabbis are polishing their sermons for one of the...
Rare $1 M. Coin Minted by Jews Revolting under Roman Rule Returns to Israel
A rare silver quarter shekel, valued up to $1 million, was returned to Israel by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office in a ceremony on Monday, according to a press release. It is the fourth known coin of its kind to exist from an uprising known as the Great Jewish Revolt, which began in Ancient Rome in 66 C.E. The silver quarter-shekel, which dates to 69 C.E., depicts palm branches and a wreath. It is among the rarest coins remaining from the Jewish uprising against imperial Rome, which saw the sacking and burning of the Temple Mount in 70 C.E. It was...
anash.org
Vov Tishrei Mishnayos Offered in Podcast Format
In honor of Vov Tishrei, Yagdil Torah coordinated a unique podcast option to listen along and swiftly learn the mishnayos along with a clear, swift and concise shiur given by Rabbi Mendel Yusewitz. As every year, in honor of 6 Tishrei Yagdil Torah produces a special Kovetz Limud with Mishnayos,...
The Jewish Press
Nearly 30K Jews Celebrated Rosh Hashana in Uman, Despite War
Tens of thousands of Jews flocked to the Tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashana despite the serious risk posed by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, according to multiple estimates. The videos above and below, filmed by a non-Jew, show Hasidic Jews performing the...
anash.org
Download Derher’s Global-hit Hakhel Magazine
Join 10,000 chassidim who enjoyed the new Hakhel supplement magazine distributed globally by A Chassidisher Derher – Lubavitch’s #1 monthly magazine in English. In preparation for the upcoming Hakhel year, Derher distributed close to 10,000 special Hakhel magazines to communities, yeshivos, schools and readers around the globe!. Due...
Brad Pitt Shows His Art, MoMA’s Chief Photography Curator Departs, and More: Morning Links for September 19, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT’S THE PITTS—the artworks by actor Brad Pitt, that is. Some of them are on display in Tampere, Finland, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum, TMZ reports. In a new show there, Pitt is showing recent work alongside sculptures by his friend Thomas Houseago, whom Pitt reportedly counts as a close friend. According to TMZ, Pitt never made it to the opening of the exhibition, which also includes works by the composer Nick Cave. But for those interested in traveling to see the exhibition, Tampere is only a short train ride from Helsinki. PHOTOGRAPHY DISPATCH. The curator Clément Chéroux, a star of the Museum...
What Is the Best Thing to Say to Someone for Yom Kippur? The Main Purpose of Yom Kippur and Why It's Important
Yom Kippur is one of the holiest days of the Jewish year, but those who don't participate in the Jewish faith know pretty little about it: It isn't as bright and festive as Hanukkah, nor is it as publicized as Passover. What is the main purpose of Yom Kippur, why is it important and what is the best thing to say to someone for Yom Kippur, or what are the proper Yom Kippur greetings? Learn the ins and outs of the Day of Atonement here and never have an awkward "Happy Yom Kippur!" moment again.
anash.org
Chabad Singers Collaborate on New Avinu Malkeinu
A new song to the words of “Avinu Malkeinu” was composed by singer-songwriter California shliach Rabbi Yoey Muchnik, and sung in collaboration with singer Yacov Young. Hashem is limitless. So, too, are the melodies with which we praise and come close to Him. The newest version of “Avinu Malkeinu” by singer-songwriter California shliach Rabbi Yoey Muchnik is a beautiful addition to the High Holiday genre.
anash.org
Brunoy Bochurim Awarded for Exceptional Accomplishments
Bochurim at the Brunoy Yeshiva were presented with awards for excelling in learning campaigns over the previous year. Two bochurim were saluted for memorizing the entire Tanya. Bochurim at the Brunoy Yeshiva were presented with awards for excelling in a number of Mivtza Torah programs over the previous year. The...
anash.org
The Panim that the Rebbe will Pick Out
Rabbi Yisroel Shmotkin recalls a Shabbos Shuva farbrengen at which the Rebbe disclosed where and when he read the Panim given to him, and how select Panim – with commitments for added learning – would be chosen to be read. “The farbrengen of Shabbas Shuva 5722 (1961) was...
The Jewish Press
Torah As Song
At the end of his life, having given the Israelites at G-d’s behest 612 commands, Moses is instructed to give them one last command – number 613:. Now, therefore, write down for yourselves this song, and teach it to the people of Israel; put it in their mouths, that this song may be my witness within the people of Israel (Deuteronomy 31:19).
How the Late U.S. Ambassador Donald Blinken Shaped Mark Rothko’s Legacy
Donald Blinken, who died last week at age 96, may be best known for founding a venture capital firm and for his successes as a political liaison to Hungary during the Clinton administration while the country transitioning from Communism. But another important known part of his life story is the mark he left on the New York art scene. During the 1950s and ’60s, he began to collect artists like Mark Rothko, Willem de Kooning, and Phillip Guston. As Blinken once remarked, these artists were “just starting to make a mark” when he began buying their work. Records in the Archives of...
