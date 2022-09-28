MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was in East Texas Tuesday, making two stops at East Texas colleges. He started in Marshall at Wiley College. The college held a voter registration drive and O’Rourke talked to the students about issues that Texas is facing. He also had a question and answer period with those in attendance.

