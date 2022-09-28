ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amid crises, rural roots anchor Southern Baptists’ president

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (AP) - The new president of the Southern Baptist Convention is a staunchly conservative small-town preacher who touts biblical inerrancy, opposes women serving as pastors and supports abortion bans. Bart Barber also says he wants to be a unifier, a healer and a reformer as the United States’...
Candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke makes stops at East Texas colleges

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke was in East Texas Tuesday, making two stops at East Texas colleges. He started in Marshall at Wiley College. The college held a voter registration drive and O’Rourke talked to the students about issues that Texas is facing. He also had a question and answer period with those in attendance.
