Public Safety

Woman who allegedly stole a cabbie’s car at knifepoint before running him over with his taxi is still on the run almost two weeks later

By Eliza Mcphee
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A young woman who allegedly held a cab driver at knifepoint before stealing his taxi and running him over with the vehicle is yet to be caught nearly two weeks after the incident.

A 56-year-old taxi driver had picked up the woman, aged between 20 and 30, at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue in Wollongong, south of Sydney on September 18.

The woman got in just after 3am on the Sunday, didn't put a seatbelt on, and after directing him to a street in West Wollongong, she allegedly pulled out a knife and started threatening the driver.

She then allegedly got behind the wheel of the cab and mowed him down, leaving him requiring hospital treatment for back, foot and hand injuries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05I8FH_0iE0rjQs00
A 56-year-old taxi driver had picked up the woman, aged between 20 and 30, at the intersection of Crown Street and Gladstone Avenue in Wollongong, south of Sydney on September 18
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1odpxo_0iE0rjQs00
Police released CCTV of a woman they wish to speak to in relation to the incident on Tuesday

The taxi then ploughed into a nearby fence and was later found abandoned.

NSW Police released CCTV of a woman they wish to speak to in relation to the incident on Tuesday.

The footage shows the woman getting inside the cab, and then appearing to use her zipped-up black puffer jacket to cover her face while glancing at the camera above the dashboard.

She was wearing dark jeans, black thongs, and a black backpack, and is seen speaking with the driver before the alleged attack.

She is described as having a slim build with blonde hair.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or dashcam footage captured at Euroka, Alkera or Abercrombie Streets, Wollongong, shortly after 3am on Sunday September 18, to come forward.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpaaT_0iE0rjQs00
The woman is seen glancing at the camera above the dashboard in the taxi. She was wearing black jeans with a dark coloured puffer jacket

