No. 4 Maryland Edges No. 3 Hawkeyes in OT
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Maryland’s Dani Van Rootselarr’s golden goal in the 64th minute sent the fourth-ranked Terrapins to a 2-1 victory over the third-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team on Friday afternoon at Grant Field. The loss drops the Hawkeyes’ record to 8-2 overall, 2-1...
Iowa Ties at Illinois, 2-2
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team closed out its three-game road trip with a, 2-2, draw at Illinois on Thursday night at Demirjian Park. Iowa carried a 1-0, lead into halftime thanks to a booming kick from senior Sara Wheaton that sailed over the hands of Illinois goalkeeper Julia Cili for a score. The ball was launched from nearly midfield off a pass from senior Josie Durr, the goal is Wheaton’s first of the season.
Hawkeyes Defeat ICCC in Second Fall Game
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team defeated Iowa Central Community College, 16-7, on Friday night at Duane Banks Field in a 14-inning exhibition. Redshirt junior Will Christophersen fanned six batters in two innings of work for the Hawkeyes. Christophersen joined freshman Cade Obermueller (3), junior Ty Langenberg (2), redshirt senior Jared Simpson (2), redshirt sophomore Zach Voelker (2), redshirt sophomore Keaton Anthony (2), junior Nick Gottilla (2), sophomore Marcus Morgan (2) and redshirt junior Luke Llewellyn (2) as pitchers with multiple strikeouts for Iowa.
NOTEBOOK: Hawkeyes Take on Illinois, Michigan
The University of Iowa women’s soccer team travels to Champaign, Illinois, on Thursday to take on Illinois at Demirjian Park. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT). Iowa returns home on Sunday, as the Hawkeyes host Michigan at the Iowa Soccer Complex 1 p.m. (CT). Admission to Sunday’s game is free.
