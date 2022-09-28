CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Iowa women’s soccer team closed out its three-game road trip with a, 2-2, draw at Illinois on Thursday night at Demirjian Park. Iowa carried a 1-0, lead into halftime thanks to a booming kick from senior Sara Wheaton that sailed over the hands of Illinois goalkeeper Julia Cili for a score. The ball was launched from nearly midfield off a pass from senior Josie Durr, the goal is Wheaton’s first of the season.

