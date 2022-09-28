ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth Banks calls out Hollywood for claiming 2019's Charlie's Angels was billed as a 'feminist manifesto' when it was just an 'action movie'

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Nearly three years after it hit theaters, Elizabeth Banks is calling out Hollywood hypocrisy when it came to marketing her 2019 movie Charlie's Angels.

The 48-year-old actress, who made her feature directorial debut with 2015's Pitch Perfect 2 before taking the helm on Charlie's Angels, claimed the movie suffered from an industry double-standard.

While she revealed in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times that she was trying to make an action movie, though it was billed by some as a 'feminist manifesto.'

'I would’ve liked to have made Mission: Impossible, but women aren’t directing Mission: Impossible, Banks said.

'I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood,' she stated.

She added that an unnamed, 'big producer of big action movies' once told her straight up that she, 'couldn’t direct action, that male actors were not going to follow me.'

'He was flummoxed at the idea that a woman would be able to lead The Rock on a CGI screen, I guess?' Banks added.

Her version of Charlie's Angels starred Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska as the title characters with Patrick Stewart, Djimon Hounsou and Banks herself as a number of different Bosley characters.

The film earned middling reviews (52% on Rotten Tomatoes) but bombed at the box office with $17.8 million domestic and $73.2 million worldwide from a $48 million budget.

She added that she's very proud of the movie she made, adding, 'I loved Kristen Stewart being funny and light. I loved introducing Ella Balinska to the world. I loved working with Patrick Stewart. It was an incredible experience.'

Still, she added, 'It was very stressful, partly because when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story around Charlie’s Angels that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie.'

She also appeared to call out the studio, Sony Pictures, claiming they only marketed the movie for girls.

'I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls. There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me,' she said.

She added there is a 'long conversation' that she doesn't want to get into about her being one of the, 'very few female directors in Hollywood,' which she says is a, 'male-dominated world.'

'That’s what I’m up against, but I can’t solve it and I don’t really want to analyze it. It’s not interesting to me,' she said.

'It puts me, frankly, in a position where the studio head is going to read it in The New York Times and be like, ‘Wow, that Liz Banks has got a lot to say.’ I don’t need that added pressure. I truly feel that it’s dangerous to talk about these things now,' Banks added.

Banks is currently in post-production on her next film, Cocaine Bear, inspired by the wild true story of a 175-pound American Black Bear that was found dead in 1985 after ingesting 75 pounds of cocaine.

The cocaine was dropped from a drug-runner Andrew C. Thornton's airplane after learning the load he was carrying was too heavy... leading him to jump out of the plane himself, though he plummeted to his death due to a faulty parachute.

Community Policy