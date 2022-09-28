Southgate warns Alexander-Arnold that Trippier’s ‘all-round game is ahead of him’ as England star fears World Cup axe

GARETH SOUTHGATE delivered a bitter blow to Trent Alexander-Arnold as the Liverpool defender sweats on his World Cup spot.

Alexander-Arnold was told he has fallen behind the likes of Kieran Trippier in the pecking order down the right side of the Three Lions backline.

Gareth Southgate has left Trent Alexander-Arnold sweating on his World Cup place Credit: PA

The England boss says Kieran Trippier's 'all-round game' is better Credit: Getty

The right-back, 23, has struggled in the Premier League this season, and failed to make the 23-man matchday squad for the 3-3 Nations League draw with Germany on Monday.

And Southgate revealed he has told Alexander-Arnold EXACTLY where he stands before this winter’s showpiece.

Southgate, who will name his 26-man squad for Qatar on November 10, said: “The other night against Italy, we didn’t need the left-back cover.

“But against Germany, we did because of the way we went with the team — so we needed Chilly (Ben Chilwell) on the bench and we had Kieran who, at the moment, I feel his all-round game is ahead of Trent.

“I’ve had long conversations with all of them and have been very clear with them about where they stand, what they need to improve upon, what they’re doing well, so they’re very clear on where they sit.”

Southgate also delivered a warning for Harry Maguire after the Manchester United defender’s horror show against the Germans.

The England manager made it clear he needs under-fire Maguire to get his confidence back and play more games for his club.

Southgate added: “I know everybody says Harry is important to me but he’s important to us. It’s us — it’s not me.

“Why do we pick him? Because he’s one of the players who gives us the best chance of winning.

“So really, we should all be wanting a Harry Maguire that’s playing regularly and playing with confidence.

“That applies to, of course, quite a few players but he’s the one that everything lands on, which must be a tough space for him really. But he’s showing tremendous character.

“I think he has got the character to get over this because he’s a boy that has been from Sheffield United to Hull City. He’s not one where everything has been smooth.

“Sometimes you get lads who, in the early part of their career, haven’t had to handle adversity and when it hits them, it’s harder to cope with.

“He’s like most of us really, in that he’s had lots of hurdles — and that shapes your character.”