Aussie NBA superstar Ben Simmons set to purchase the $20m Brooklyn apartment he picked out with his ex-fiancée Maya Jama - after they broke up so she could focus on her career

Aussie basketball star Ben Simmons looks set to make New York City his permanent home with plans to purchase a lavish $20million Brooklyn apartment.

The prodigious point guard, 26, is in talks with management of a luxury tower in the swanky Dumbo neighbourhood to buy one of its breathtaking apartments.

Simmons had recently scouted the property with his then-fiancée, television presenter Maya Jama, 27.

Despite breaking up last month he still has his heart set on the luxurious 465sqm two-unit combo, which features a jaw-dropping view of the New York City skyline.

Simmons was pleased to hear the property also includes access to a regulation size tennis court, gym and hot tub to keep fit during his days off.

It follows reports Simmons left his NBA team the Philadelphia 76ers after six years to play with the Brooklyn Nets.

His new pad is located just a short distance from where the Nets train, making it the perfect location for the star athlete.

Simmons and his fiancée Maya Jama split in August six months after getting engaged.

Maya reportedly called things off so she could focus on her career.

He proposed to Maya last Christmas following a whirlwind seven-month romance after she spent the festive period at his mansion in New Jersey.

The pair had a long-distance relationship, with the British beauty often travelling back and forth to America.

Maya and Ben were first romantically linked in June 2021 after they were seen on a night out together at a London restaurant.