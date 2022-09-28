ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Barcelona dealt ANOTHER injury blow with Hector Bellerin to 'undergo tests' on his leg after experiencing 'difficulties' in training... with Jules Kounde, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay among those on the sidelines

By Sam Mcevoy For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Barcelona have been dealt another injury blow after they confirmed that Hector Bellerin will 'undergo a series of test' on his leg after he reported 'difficulties' in Tuesday's training session.

The Catalan club revealed in a statement that they will discover the full extent of the injury on Wednesday, with it not yet clear how serious the injury is.

The club statement read: 'Hector Bellerin has reported difficulties with the soleus in his left leg during Tuesday morning’s training session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f3biy_0iE0r2l000
Barcelona defender Hector Bellerin is set to undergo tests on his leg after picking up an injury
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8ble_0iE0r2l000
The news will come as a blow to manager Xavi, who is entering a busy run of October fixtures

'On Wednesday, the defender will undergo a series of tests to determine the full extent of the trouble.'

Bellerin joined Barcelona from Arsenal this summer, ending his decade-long stay at the Emirates, and has gone on to feature in the club's last two LaLiga games, starting in their 4-0 win over Cadiz to then feature as a substitute against Elche.

It'll be a huge blow to Barca boss Xavi if Bellerin's injury is serious, given he already has many first-team players ruled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPSo9_0iE0r2l000
Barcelona confirmed Memphis Depay (left) and Frenkie de Jong (right) picked up injuries
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KijEV_0iE0r2l000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sd4MT_0iE0r2l000
Jules Kounde is also out of action, picking up a knock in France's 2-0 win over Austria

Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also been ruled out with injury, leaving Xavi without some of his best players for upcoming games against Mallorca this weekend and then Inter Milan in the Champions League the following Tuesday.

Araujo is expected to miss the World Cup in Qatar after he flew out to Finland on Tuesday to have surgery on his thigh injury.

The club have not given any indication as to how long Araujo may be sidelined, but it is possible the 23-year-old will remain out of action until 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Mcv3_0iE0r2l000
Defender Ronald Araujo could be out until 2023 and is set to have thigh surgery on Wednesday

Versatile French defender Kounde is also currently out of action, picking up a knock in France's 2-0 Nations League win against Austria on Thursday.

In defence, Xavi still has Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique, Andreas Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde to call upon to plug the gaps left by Bellerin, Araujo and Kounde.

