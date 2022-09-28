ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Star Trek fourth installment temporarily REMOVED from studio's release schedule... as hunt for new director continues after Matt Shakman pulled out of the project

By Sameer Suri For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The fourth instalment of the latest Star Trek film series has been taken off Paramount's release schedule for the time being.

Director Matt Shakman pulled out of the project last month citing 'scheduling issues,' and the hunt is on for his replacement.

Now the movie, which was previously supposed to come out December 22, 2023, is temporarily without a release date, Deadline reports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI2R3_0iE0qxRB00
Predecessor: The next Star Trek film has been taken off Paramount's release schedule for the time being; Chris Pine is pictured in the latest release, Star Trek Beyond, in 2016

In fact the film was initially meant to arrive in theaters on June 9 next year, but was ultimately bumped to December before Shakman withdrew.

Franchise mainstays Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto, Zoe Saldana, Simon Pegg and Karl Urban are all coming back for the fourth film in the latest series.

All five of them have been a part of the current Star Trek movie reboot since its first instalment was released all the way back in 2009.

JJ Abrams directed the first two films in the current series and has remained attached to the franchise in a producing capacity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CxHuh_0iE0qxRB00
Backdrop: Director Matt Shakman (pictured) pulled out of the project last month citing 'scheduling issues,' and the hunt is on for his replacement

The upcoming movie's predecessor, Star Trek Beyond, was released in 2016 under the direction of Justin Lin, an alum of the Fast And Furious franchise.

Fans have spent the last six years anticipating the follow-up movie and will now evidently be forced to wait even longer.

After JJ announced in February that the next Star Trek movie would come out in December 2023, Chris revealed he had been left in the dark about the plans.

'Well, what’s going on with Star Trek is frankly, I don’t know,' Chris candidly confessed to IndieWire in March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31edvG_0iE0qxRB00
Mainstays: Zachary Quinto (left) and Chris Pine (right) have been a part of the current Star Trek movie reboot since its first instalment was released all the way back in 2009

'When the announcement was made at the shareholders’ thing, I didn’t know that they were doing that. I don’t think anybody did.'

However he revealed that by that point he had 'met Matt Shakman, the director. He’s a super-cool guy, very smart, I like him a great deal.'

Meanwhile at that point he was still 'waiting to see' the script. 'Looking forward to reading it. I love the group. I love the team. I love the world. Happy to go to work.'

Chris and his castmates star as young versions of the crew of the Starship Enterprise - characters who were shown older and more experienced on the original 1960s Star Trek series that launched the franchise as an international phenomenon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JEg9A_0iE0qxRB00
Rollout: The first film in the rebooted series was followed closely by its sequel Star Trek Into Darkness in 2013 (pictured), with the third film following on three years later

