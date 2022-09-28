ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Israel Adesanya's next opponent takes the mickey out of the UFC middleweight champion with bizarre training video featuring him sparring while riding a hoverboard

By James Cooney
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

One of the most dangerous fighters in the UFC has issued a hilarious challenge to UFC middleweight champion Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya ahead of their upcoming title fight at Madison Square Garden on November 12.

Alex Pereira, who is a fierce rival of Adesanya, is currently in training for the showdown and posted a video of himself to social media sparring on a hoverboard and dared his opponent to try the same.

The caption said: 'Training with a tennis ball fácil is easy!' Pereira wrote. 'I want to see him train boxing on top of a hoverboard.'

The video was posted in response to a clip that Adesanya had posted of himself to his YouTube channel days earlier in which he was dodging tennis balls to improve his reaction time.

There is no love lost between the two middleweights who have faced each other twice in kickboxing - with Pereira coming out on top on both occasions. In fact, the Brazilian is the only man to ever knock out Adesanya.

And, as good as Adesanya has looked during his reign as the middleweight king, Pereira is an arguably superior striker and has been finishing his opponents in spectacular fashion on his rise up the ranks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IPJht_0iE0qvfj00
Israel Adesanya (left) reacts to his win over Jared Cannonier for the UFC middleweight belt
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BMU0e_0iE0qvfj00
Alex Pereira celebrating his recent knockout victory of Sean Strickland. Pereira will face Adesanya for the middleweight championship on November 12

'The last Stylebender' has declared his rival the 'most overhyped fighter in the UFC' and believes he'll make beating him 'look easy' when he faces him in November.

The Brazilian fighter is not impressed with Adesanya, either.

'Of course, he'd never give me props, but what he thinks or doesn't think doesn't change a thing to me,' Pereira said. 'You have to ask him if he was impressed when I knocked him out. Was he not impressed?'

Pereira is coming off a win over top-ranked American Sean Strickland in July at UFC 276. The former two-division kickboxing champion earned a first-round finish over Strickland, knocking him out with a powerful left hook.

Adesanya's latest outing featured as the main event on the same card as Pereira's fight. He handily defeated Jared Cannonier in a unanimous decision victory.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0X4V5W_0iE0qvfj00
Pereira knocking out Andreas Michailidis of Greece at UFC 268. The 35-year-old Brazilian has recorded a 3-0 record in the organisation and won Performance of the Night of two of the three occasions.

MMA fans have had a field day on social media with Pereira's latest training routine on a hoverboard.

'I think he may have truly got into MMA just to troll Izzy,' posted one Twitter user.

'What did Izzy do to make Alex this mad? Why does he always have to beat Izzy at everything?' said another

'This man is clowning back! Love to see it!' replied a third.

'I'm gonna go with Alex Pereira, because I'll make him look easy,' Adesanya told

'Yeah, right now just enjoy the setup fights, enjoy the setup victories, you know? Yeah, that's overhyped.'

