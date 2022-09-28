Read full article on original website
bitcoinist.com
3 Cryptos You Need in Your Portfolio in 2022: Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko (FLSK)
Many speculators in the crypto market are focused on short-term gains – but sharp investors know long-term holding is where the real gains are. Three tokens crypto whales are looking to buy in to hold in 2022 are Cosmos (ATOM), Ripple (XRP), and Flasko: three cryptos that offer real-life utility and good profit potential.
NEWSBTC
New Cryptocurrency In DeFi Ecosystem With Great Potential – Dogeliens and Aave
Every day, more people are choosing to participate in the cryptocurrency market. These new investors continue to be drawn in by the numerous projects and emerging features. Some industries within the bitcoin industry are increasing and becoming household names. In the past several years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has made significant...
invezz.com
Interview: How is blockchain gaming surviving the bear market? Zilliqa Chief of Staff
Zilliqa claims to be the world’s first blockchain to rely entirely on a sharded network. It has partnered with eSports 3.0 company XBorg to expand its gaming ecosystem further. One area I have perhaps somewhat neglected in my ongoing analysis of the crypto industry is that of blockchain gaming.
invezz.com
Klaytn launches gas fee rebates to boost its gaming ecosystem
Klaytn announces gas rebate initiative to support gaming platforms. The gas fee delegation feature will see select companies benefit from up to $100K in gas fee rebates. Klaytn will use funds from its growth fund and pay for the gas fee rebates in the native KLAY token. Klaytn, the public...
TechCrunch
Crypto trading-focused blockchain Sei launches $50M ecosystem fund
While many layer-1 blockchains out there were built for a pretty general purpose, other networks were designed around very specific use cases. Sei, a layer-1 blockchain designed for trading, has launched a $50 million ecosystem and liquidity fund to support new decentralized finance (DeFi) applications on its platform, its co-founders Jeff Feng and Jay Jog exclusively told TechCrunch.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
decrypt.co
ETHW Surges as Binance Launches Ethereum Proof-of-Work Mining Pool
Binance warned that supporting ETHW on Binance Pool does not guarantee it will list the asset. Cryptocurrency exchange Binance today announced an Ethereum Proof-of-Work (ETHW) mining service for its users. Binance further announced Thursday that those who take part in the ETHW pool will not be charged a fee until October 29.
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
invezz.com
Starfish Finance Proposes DeFi-NFT Convergence on Polkadot
Starfish Finance, the DeFi project running on Astar Network, has shared its vision of how NFTs and decentralized finance will coalesce on Polkadot. The community-driven project predicts the worlds of DeFi and NFTs will eventually fuse and form a brighter star, with Starfish Finance ($SEAN) serving as the fortress that hosts this union.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
crowdfundinsider.com
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
invezz.com
Can quantum computing break Bitcoin?
About 20% of all bitcoins are currently vulnerable to quantum computers, including Satoshi Nakamoto’s. There could be solutions to prevent a systemic threat to Bitcoin, however. Let me start this piece off with a disclaimer. I don’t have a brain anywhere near big enough to come close to understanding...
invezz.com
Top automated market maker tokens to end September with
Uniswap (UNI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), and Osmosis (OSMO) are some of the best AMM tokens you can get. Each token has showcased a high level of growth throughout the month. If this trend continues, all of these tokens will make solid investments for the future. Uniswap (UNI/USD), PancakeSwap (CAKE/USD), and Osmosis...
invezz.com
Pantera eyes $1.25 billion for second Blockchain Fund: Report
Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead announced the plans in an interview. The crypto asset class is seeing unprecedented interest across institutional investors despite crypto winter. The hedge fund's Blockchain Fund I launched in June 2021. Pantera Capital, a blockchain-focused institutional asset manager, is reportedly looking to raise funds for a...
zycrypto.com
Genesis Token (GTN) Goes Live For Trading On LBank Exchange
Genesis Token (GTN) was listed on LBank Exchange, a worldwide trading platform for digital assets, on September 29, 2022. On September 29, 2022, at 10:00 UTC, the GTN/USDT trading pair became formally accessible to all LBank Exchange users. Relictum Pro builds a global platform that encompasses all facets of human...
invezz.com
DeFi cryptocurrencies you should not miss before September ends: AVAX, THETA and AAVE
Avalanche (AVAX), Theta Network (THETA), and Aave (AAVE) are some of the best DeFi tokens to get. Each cryptocurrency has seen an increase in value throughout the past 24 hours. All of these cryptocurrencies play a major role within the DeFi Space. Avalanche (AVAX/USD), Theta Network (THETA/USD), and Aave (AAVE/USD)...
invezz.com
Radix launches its Alphanet testnet as top exchanges list XRD
DeFi-focused platform Radix has unveiled its Babylon Alphanet testnet. The platform’s native token XRD is also listed on top crypto exchanges including Bitmart, WhiteBIT and Lbank. Alphanet will offer the more than 3,000 developers on Radix an environment to test dApps before its mainnet. Radix, the DeFi-focused smart contract...
invezz.com
Spain’s largest telecom company Telefónica accepts Bitcoin payments
Generally, crypto adoption around the world rising and companies are gradually enabling crypto payments. The latest company to adopt crypto payment is Telefónica, Spain’s largest telecom. Telefónica now accepts Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for the purchase of technology products. Spain’s largest telecom company, Telefónica, has joined other...
Galaxy Digital Integrates Chainlink To Stream Market Data To The Blockchain
Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd BRPHF, a lead financial service provider in the digital asset space, announces the integration of Chainlink's LINK/USD market pricing oracles. This collaboration would bring Galaxy Digital more reliable price data, directly streamed through blockchain protocols. Chainlink operates through a trustless decentralized system. The Chainlink integration will...
CoinTelegraph
BlackRock’s newest ETF invests in 35 blockchain-related companies
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has just launched a new exchange-traded fund (ETF) to provide European customers with exposure to the blockchain industry, while reports indicate a Metaverse-focused ETF may be on the way. The new blockchain ETF launched on Sept. 27 is called the iShares Blockchain Technology...
