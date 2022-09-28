ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Kyrgios goes BALLISTIC at Tennis Australia because he and best mate Thanasi Kokkinakis couldn't get a court to practice on in 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne

By Andrew Prentice
 3 days ago

Nick Kyrgios has called out Tennis Australia on social media after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on a court at the 'world's biggest tennis academy' in Melbourne.

The Australian Open men's doubles winners were joined by comedian Elliot Loney, who made light of the bizarre scenario in Kyrgios' lengthy Instagram story.

The 27-year-old was at Melbourne Park on Tuesday ahead of the Japan Open in Tokyo - and was stunned to find no courts available.

Predictably, he voiced his frustration at the outcome to his millions of social media followers.

'Here for a day of training in Melbourne and unable to get a court,' Kyrgios initially fumed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=345rda_0iE0mn8x00
Nick Kyrgios (right) has called out Tennis Australia after he and Thanasi Kokkinakis were unable to get on court at Melbourne Park on Tuesday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPf0p_0iE0mn8x00
A bemused Kyrgios took to Instagram to voice his displeasure that no courts were seemingly available at the 'world's biggest tennis academy'

'NOTHING HAS CHANGED. When are you going to start prioritising players????'

As Krygios' Instagram story continued, funny man Loney took centre stage.

He first took on the persona of legendary Australian sports commentator Bruce McAvaney when the 'Special Ks' eventually secured an indoor court - then impersonated a TV news journalist.

'In breaking news, tennis stars Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis were left stranded without a paddle,' Loney said in a mock 'live cross'.

'They (Tennis Australia) were unable to accommodate the superstars, instead giving priority to the grass (rooters) who didn't hit a ball - despite being on court for three hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lk6zK_0iE0mn8x00
Kyrgios and Kokkinakis were joined by Melbourne based comedian Elliot Loney (pictured), who took on the persona of sports identity Bruce McAvaney
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hubk_0iE0mn8x00
The 'Special Ks' eventually secured an indoor court, and enjoyed a hit ahead of the Japan Open in Tokyo (pictured, at the Australian Open in January)

'It comes despite winning Krygios winning the Australian Open (with Kokkinakis) and making millions of people interested in tennis.'

Kyrgios, 27, is now ranked 20 in the world according to the official ATP Rankings.

It follows an impressive year where he was a finalist at Wimbledon and reached the quarter-finals at the US Open.

He appears settled off-court, and is tipped to ask girlfriend Costeen Hatzi to marry him in 2023.

The loved up couple - who live together in Sydney - have also previously declared their intention to eventually start a family together.

Comments / 2

