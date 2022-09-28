Mike Tindall says it was 'amazing' to see the Royal Family 'come so close together overnight' after the Queen's death - but admits he has 'loads of regret' over letting 'nerves' stop him for asking her more questions

Mike Tindall has spoken of how the Royal Family 'came together overnight' following the death of the Queen.

The ex-England rugby ace, who is married to Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall, also revealed he is 'full of regret' for not asking the Queen more questions during his time with her.

Tindall reflected on his relationship with the Queen in a special episode of his podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby.

He said: 'It's been sad, emotional but happy. In some ways amazing. To see the family come so close together overnight.

'You never predict it. A 96-year-old lady, you know it's going to happen but you're never ready for when it does.

'Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else. Their connection with horses, they had a real bond around that.

'It's like the world has lost its grandmother in some way.'

He continued: 'I also have loads of regrets about not asking her so many more things… Having nervousness when you sit there get that lucky seat of being sat next to her.

'Going back through history and everything she’s possibly seen; 15 prime ministers, I don’t know how many presidents.

‘To go through everything when she’s meeting dictators she has to stay neutral she has to perform her duty.'