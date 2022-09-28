ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meghan Markle announces date for Spotify podcast return after postponing episodes during mourning period for the Queen

By Britta Zeltmann
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Y4PV_0iE0mIyY00

MEGHAN Markle has confirmed the date her Spotify podcast will return after postponing it in the wake of the Queen's death.

The Duchess of Sussex paused her podcast, Archetypes, for four weeks during the Royal Family's period of mourning, which ended on Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UawXx_0iE0mIyY00
Meghan Markle's podcast will return next week following the royal period of mourning Credit: BackGrid
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cEmcA_0iE0mIyY00
The latest episode is set to feature comedian Margaret Cho Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

It means the latest episode, set to feature comedian Margaret Cho, has not yet aired.

Spotify, however, confirmed the audio series will return next Tuesday - October 4.

The topic of the episode will be Asian American tropes in the entertainment industry.

It comes after the period of "royal mourning" ended earlier this week - seven days after the Queen's funeral on Monday September 19.

Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff, representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, as well as troops committed to ceremonial duties, have all taken part in the period of reflection.

National mourning, meanwhile, was held until the end of the Queen's funeral.

Meghan's podcast Archetypes was launched on August 23 with the aim of investigating "labels that try to hold women back" through conversations between Meghan and historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

So far episodes have featured conversations with veteran tennis player Serena Williams, pop star Mariah Carey and actress and producer Mindy Kaling.

During the first episode, the Duchess revealed how her life changed when she joined the Firm - claiming she had "felt the negativity" of being labelled "ambitious".

In the episode, she said: "So, I don’t remember ever personally feeling the negative connotation behind the word ambitious until I started dating my now husband.

"And um, apparently ambition is, uh… a terrible, terrible thing, for a woman that is – according to some.

"So, since I’ve felt the negativity behind it, it’s really hard to un-feel it.

"I can’t un-see it, either, in the millions of girls and women who make themselves smaller – so much smaller – on a regular basis."

It comes after Harry paid an emotional tribute to his late grandmother after her death, thanking the Queen for her "sound advice" and "infectious smile".

In a statement, he also described her as a "guiding compass" through her commitment to service and duty.

He and Meghan have since been "demoted" to the bottom of the Royal Family's website alongside Prince Andrew and minor royals.

The royal website was updated after the Queen's death.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Meghan Markle
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Margaret Cho
Popculture

Queen Consort Camilla Caught on Camera Getting Frustrated With Princess Charlotte During Queen Elizabeth's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral took place on Monday. Of course, the royal children, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte, had to be on their best behavior for the event. But, at one point during the service, it appeared as though their step-grandmother, Queen Consort Camilla, got frustrated by Charlotte and George's actions, per Marie Claire.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles III may consider allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to become part-time Royals

Kng Charles Prince Harry Meghan MarkleThe list screenshot. When King Charles III was the Prince of Wales it was rumored that in the event of the death of the Queen he might be open to changes where his son Prince Harry was concerned. The late Elizabeth Ii refused the request of the Prince and Meghan Markle to have their duties reduced so they could become part-time working Royals.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#United Nations#Episodes#Uk#The Royal Family#Asian American
The List

King Charles Wasn't Allowed To Join The Royals In One Part Of The Queen's Funeral

The royal family gathered together to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II during her public funeral on September 19, with her nearest and dearest (including her young great-granddaughter, Princess Charlotte, who paid a special understated tribute) attending a touching ceremony at Westminster Abbey as her body was taken around London as the public paid tribute to the late monarch. Of course, the queen's son and the new head of the monarchy, King Charles II, was there, but there was one aspect of the event he was prevented from taking part in.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The List

Sarah Ferguson's Appearance At The Queen's Funeral Is Getting Attention Amid Recent Absences

Sarah Ferguson's absence from the queen's mourning events hasn't gone unnoticed, despite the fact that, per The Guardian, she and disgraced former husband Prince Andrew will look after the beloved monarch's corgis following her death. Fergie's absence was especially noteworthy because she and the late Queen Elizabeth II were reportedly close. As a royal insider told The Telegraph, "The Duchess bonded with Her Majesty over dog walking and riding horses and, even after her divorce, she would continue her great friendship with Her Majesty, by walking the dogs in Frogmore and chatting."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy