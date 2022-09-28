ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua

Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green

One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds

Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Fall Fun with Your Senior Dog

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- With the long days of summer behind us and the heat cooling off, fall is the perfect time to go outside, exercise and experience the great outdoors with your dog. YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends.
BIRD DOG EMERGENCY!!!

Bird dogs are a hunter’s best friend. It is amazing how much ground that they can cover during a day’s hunt. For every 1 mile that a hunter treks, the dog covers 3. During those miles, there can be many accidents waiting to happen. ￼. In Montana, Rattlesnakes...
