natureworldnews.com
Paris Hilton Hires Pet Detective, Consulted Dog Psychics, and Used Drones to Find Her Missing Dog Chihuahua
Paris Hilton reportedly hired a pet detective, sought the help of dog psychics, and utilized drones to find her missing dog chihuahua named Diamond Baby. The socialite shared the details on her Instagram which became viral in recent days, wherein the incident occurred when she was at a photoshoot and were moving houses. Paris said one of the movers may have left a door open.
French Bulldog Shocks Breeder as It’s Born Green
One breeder got the shock of his life when his French Bulldog gave birth to a green dog. Alabama business owner Mark Ruffin was surprised when his French Bulldog, Helena, gave birth to two dogs at home despite a Caesarean section being planned – sadly, another puppy was also born but it died shortly after birth.
petpress.net
7 Cute and Snuggly Teacup Dog Breeds
Teacup dogs are a special breed of dogs that are smaller than average. These adorable pups are perfect for those who want a small dog but don’t want to sacrifice their personality or energy levels. Although they may be tiny, teacup dogs are full of life and love to...
Watch This Black Cat Fetch Like a Dog, Colorado Cat Has Tricks
Playing fetch may seem like something that's for dogs only, but there's a Colorado cat that would like to challenge that notion. Meet Lokie, a 1-year-old black cat that lives south of Denver. Watch how happy he is to fetch the small ball his human throws down the driveway for him.
Ole Miss honors James Meredith 60 years after integration
The University of Mississippi is paying tribute to James Meredith 60 years after integration
ohmymag.co.uk
This abandoned pup was thrown off a bridge 'like rubbish' in a plastic bag
The 4-year-old dog named Daisy by her rescuers was abandoned by her owner in an especially cruel way. She was placed in a plastic tote and tossed off a bridge from a moving car. It’s a pure miracle that she escaped unharmed. Thanks to the lengthy and risky rescue operation, the pup was recovered and taken to safety.
33 Of The Most Fabulous Family Vacation Destinations (For All Ages And Every Type Of Adventure)
From hiking in the mountains to snorkeling in the crystal blue sea, there's a destination for every type of family.
New Great Pyrenees a gentle giant protecting the yard from hawks, owls
I’ve always made it clear that I think dogs should have a purpose, whether it be retrieving or flushing or chasing something. I have a springer spaniel who has been a delight for our family and who does everything she can to please humans in her orbit. She has...
YuMOVE, Joint Supplements for Dogs, Offers 5 Tips for Fall Fun with Your Senior Dog
ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- With the long days of summer behind us and the heat cooling off, fall is the perfect time to go outside, exercise and experience the great outdoors with your dog. YuMOVE, one of the best joint supplements for dogs1 and The American Kennel Club’s official dog joint supplement, offers five fall tips to make the most of your autumn adventures with your furry friends.
montanaoutdoor.com
BIRD DOG EMERGENCY!!!
Bird dogs are a hunter’s best friend. It is amazing how much ground that they can cover during a day’s hunt. For every 1 mile that a hunter treks, the dog covers 3. During those miles, there can be many accidents waiting to happen. ￼. In Montana, Rattlesnakes...
