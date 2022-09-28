ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your starter for 10: Is that your mum? PhD student, 53, and trainee teacher, 26, become first mother and son duo to appear together on University Challenge

By Jonathan Rose For Mailonline
 3 days ago

A PhD student and trainee teacher have become the first mother and son duo to appear together on University Challenge.

Rachel, 53, and Louis Collier, 26, both competed for University College London after auditioning for the quiz programme while their studies overlapped.

Rachel’s husband and their other children, Sam, Zita and Rosa, are also quizzers.

'I’ve always loved the show. We grew up watching it every week, pretty religiously,' Louis, who received a postgraduate certificate in education, told The Times.

The physics and mathematics teacher added: 'And we had a mini University Challenge society at school that I was a part of.'

Rachel, who also works as a teacher, explained how when the students’ union started selecting its team, she sent Louis the advert.

She said: 'Louis was a bit hesitant at first. But we said, "Oh, come on, let’s do it, it’ll be a laugh just to do a quiz together".'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Zb6P_0iE0gEnk00
Rachel, 53, and Louis Collier, 26, both competed for University College London after auditioning for the quiz programme while their studies overlapped

For their 'gruelling' preparation, Rachel studied art history, while Louis swotted up on Olympic history, poetry and books of the Bible.

However Rachel, who is studying part-time for a PhD in Classics, suffers from stage fright.

Speaking of her appearance on the show she said: 'I found the whole experience extremely nerve-racking, and something of a distraction from my academic work, but the stress was more than offset by the pleasure of spending lots of time with Louis, who flew the family nest a couple of years ago.'

Contrastingly her son described the experience as 'special', 'cool', 'intense' and 'exhausting', but worth it.

UCL will now appear on October 17 against Sheffield on BBC2.

It comes after it was revealed that Jeremy Paxman is stepping down as the host after 28 years - ending his reign as the longest-serving current quizmaster on UK TV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g9O3C_0iE0gEnk00
It comes after it was revealed that Jeremy Paxman (pictured) is stepping down as the host after 28 years - ending his reign as the longest-serving current quizmaster on UK TV
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XQA38_0iE0gEnk00
Amol Rajan (above) will take over from Paxman as host of University Challenge from autumn 2023 

Amol Rajan will take over from Paxman as host of University Challenge from autumn 2023.

The 72-year-old, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease last year, has presented the show since it was revived by the BBC in 1994.

He will film his last episode this autumn and his final series will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer from Monday August 29 through to summer 2023.

The journalist and broadcaster said: 'I've had a blast hosting this wonderful series for nearly 29 years.

'I've been lucky enough to work with an amazing team and to meet some of the swottier brains in the country. It gives me hope for the future.'

In June 2014, Mr Paxman left BBC current affairs programme Newsnight after 25 years as its presenter.

He revealed in May last year that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease.

He said his doctor had him tested for the incurable condition after seeing him on University Challenge during lockdown.

The veteran presenter said he suffered regular falls, including one that left him with 'black eyes', and admitted it was 'very hard to know you're not going to get better'.

