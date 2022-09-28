Hurricane Ian knocks out ENTIRE Cuban grid as 125mph ‘apocalypse’ storm plunges 11m into darkness on rampage towards US

CUBA has been plunged into darkness after Hurricane Ian knocked out the country's entire power grid as it makes its way to the US.

The apocalyptic storm has left a trail of devastation in its wake as 125mph winds battered the western end of the island.

Cuba has been left in darkness after Hurricane Ian devastated the nation's power grid Credit: AP

Cubans have been left in the dark after the storm tore through the nation Credit: AP

Locals seen wading through floodwater after the ferocious storm hit the western end of the island Credit: AFP

Trees were battered by powerful winds of up to 125mph Credit: AFP

Homes in Cuba have been decimated by the destructive weather front Credit: AP

Two people have reportedly died so far in the devastated region Credit: AFP

Up to 11 million people are now without electricity after the entire power grid collapsed under the pressure of the hurricane.

They remained in the dark as authorities worked through the night to try and fix the damage caused by the ferocious weather front.

Cuba's Electric Union announced they were dealing with an island-wide blackout and struggling to revive one of the main power plants.

State news said that the Antonio Guiteras thermo-electric power plant, its key energy station, "could not be synchronised".

Telephone poles were torn from the ground and catapulted across the street as the Category 3 storm made landfall in Pinar Del Rio Province.

Two people were reported dead and buildings were damaged nationwide.

The speed and strength of Hurricane Ian can be seen in terrifying footage as the intense winds threatened to topple trees.

Cubans have also been swamped by a deluge of rainfall, with forecasters warning some regions could see up to 12inches.

Locals were pictured wading through water that reached up to their waist as they desperately tried to reach safety.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated or have fled as houses were blown apart by the powerful hurricane on Tuesday.

The storm has also devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms located in Pinar Del Rio.

Cuba, a nation in the midst of an economic crisis, heavily relies on the demand for their iconic cigars for cash.

The owner of the infamous Finca Robaina cigar producer, Hirochi Robaina, shared images of the destruction on his flooded farm.

He wrote: "It was apocalyptic, a real disaster."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the ransacked region, telling residents an army of workers were being brought in to help kick start the clean-up operation.

Mayelin Suarez, who lives Pinar del Rio, described the moment the storm hit as "the darkest of her life".

TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION

"We almost lost the roof off our house," she told Reuters. "My daughter, my husband and I tied it down with a rope to keep it from flying away."

People have been forced to get creative and fashion improvised metal roofs on their homes as the wind ripped through buildings.

A 43-year-old woman in the decimated region was killed when the walls of her home collapsed.

And according to the New York Times, a farmer was electrocuted while trying to turn off a wind turbine used for irrigation in the town of San Juan y Martínez.

Cuba's capital, Havana, was also hit hard by the hurricane with fishermen rushing to remove their boats from the water to shield themselves from the flooding.

Ian is believed to be the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since Irma in 2017.

Millions of Americans are now on high alert as the storm moves towards Florida and threatens to upgrade itself to Category Four.

Ian is set to gain significant strength as it passes over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top gales of 130mph.

'CATASTROPHIC'

The National Hurricane Center has warned of flooding and harsh winds as the "extremely dangerous major hurricane" approaches the west coast of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Tuesday night it will bring "catastrophic" and "life-threatening" damage along with it.

Around 2.5million Floridians were under orders to evacuate as Hurricane Ian churns toward the state.

Some areas were already feeling the effects on Tuesday night as a possible tornado at North Perry Airport in Hollywood flipped small planes.

Traffic jams have also occurred throughout the state as residents evacuate.

The Disney parks Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who live in coastal areas around Tampa have been urged to evacuate.

Travelers that are due to head to Florida have been urged to check their flights before they arrive at the airport.

Floridians were seen rushing to grocery stores stocking up on supplies while others were seen barricading windows and putting sandbags outside homes.

And, Nasa has been forced to shelter its Artemis I rocket because of the hurricane.

Telephone poles were torn from the ground by the horrific storm Credit: Getty

Residents described the hurricane as 'apocalyptic' Credit: AFP

Hurricane Ian is heading to the US and is expected to wreak havoc on Florida Credit: 2022 Atlas Photo Archive