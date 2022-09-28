ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hurricane Ian knocks out ENTIRE Cuban grid as 125mph ‘apocalypse’ storm plunges 11m into darkness on rampage towards US

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CUBA has been plunged into darkness after Hurricane Ian knocked out the country's entire power grid as it makes its way to the US.

The apocalyptic storm has left a trail of devastation in its wake as 125mph winds battered the western end of the island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXpvF_0iE0fvLq00
Cuba has been left in darkness after Hurricane Ian devastated the nation's power grid Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2sQA_0iE0fvLq00
Cubans have been left in the dark after the storm tore through the nation Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03raDf_0iE0fvLq00
Locals seen wading through floodwater after the ferocious storm hit the western end of the island Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16JZa9_0iE0fvLq00
Trees were battered by powerful winds of up to 125mph Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28mqQa_0iE0fvLq00
Homes in Cuba have been decimated by the destructive weather front Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKnd5_0iE0fvLq00
Two people have reportedly died so far in the devastated region Credit: AFP

Up to 11 million people are now without electricity after the entire power grid collapsed under the pressure of the hurricane.

They remained in the dark as authorities worked through the night to try and fix the damage caused by the ferocious weather front.

Cuba's Electric Union announced they were dealing with an island-wide blackout and struggling to revive one of the main power plants.

State news said that the Antonio Guiteras thermo-electric power plant, its key energy station, "could not be synchronised".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j3PTc_0iE0fvLq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4elGLj_0iE0fvLq00

Telephone poles were torn from the ground and catapulted across the street as the Category 3 storm made landfall in Pinar Del Rio Province.

Two people were reported dead and buildings were damaged nationwide.

The speed and strength of Hurricane Ian can be seen in terrifying footage as the intense winds threatened to topple trees.

Cubans have also been swamped by a deluge of rainfall, with forecasters warning some regions could see up to 12inches.

Locals were pictured wading through water that reached up to their waist as they desperately tried to reach safety.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated or have fled as houses were blown apart by the powerful hurricane on Tuesday.

The storm has also devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms located in Pinar Del Rio.

Cuba, a nation in the midst of an economic crisis, heavily relies on the demand for their iconic cigars for cash.

The owner of the infamous Finca Robaina cigar producer, Hirochi Robaina, shared images of the destruction on his flooded farm.

He wrote: "It was apocalyptic, a real disaster."

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited the ransacked region, telling residents an army of workers were being brought in to help kick start the clean-up operation.

Mayelin Suarez, who lives Pinar del Rio, described the moment the storm hit as "the darkest of her life".

TRAIL OF DESTRUCTION

"We almost lost the roof off our house," she told Reuters. "My daughter, my husband and I tied it down with a rope to keep it from flying away."

People have been forced to get creative and fashion improvised metal roofs on their homes as the wind ripped through buildings.

A 43-year-old woman in the decimated region was killed when the walls of her home collapsed.

And according to the New York Times, a farmer was electrocuted while trying to turn off a wind turbine used for irrigation in the town of San Juan y Martínez.

Cuba's capital, Havana, was also hit hard by the hurricane with fishermen rushing to remove their boats from the water to shield themselves from the flooding.

Ian is believed to be the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Cuba since Irma in 2017.

Millions of Americans are now on high alert as the storm moves towards Florida and threatens to upgrade itself to Category Four.

Ian is set to gain significant strength as it passes over the warm Gulf of Mexico, reaching top gales of 130mph.

'CATASTROPHIC'

The National Hurricane Center has warned of flooding and harsh winds as the "extremely dangerous major hurricane" approaches the west coast of Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis warned on Tuesday night it will bring "catastrophic" and "life-threatening" damage along with it.

Around 2.5million Floridians were under orders to evacuate as Hurricane Ian churns toward the state.

Some areas were already feeling the effects on Tuesday night as a possible tornado at North Perry Airport in Hollywood flipped small planes.

Traffic jams have also occurred throughout the state as residents evacuate.

The Disney parks Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Residents who live in coastal areas around Tampa have been urged to evacuate.

Travelers that are due to head to Florida have been urged to check their flights before they arrive at the airport.

Floridians were seen rushing to grocery stores stocking up on supplies while others were seen barricading windows and putting sandbags outside homes.

And, Nasa has been forced to shelter its Artemis I rocket because of the hurricane.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kuiet_0iE0fvLq00
Telephone poles were torn from the ground by the horrific storm Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mopJP_0iE0fvLq00
Residents described the hurricane as 'apocalyptic' Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h0eYz_0iE0fvLq00
Hurricane Ian is heading to the US and is expected to wreak havoc on Florida Credit: 2022 Atlas Photo Archive
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06rFGL_0iE0fvLq00
Locals seen wading through waist deep floodwater Credit: AFP

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Officially Makes Landfall

On Wednesday afternoon, Hurricane Ian officially hit the sunshine state. According to reports, the storm made landfall in Fort Myers, Fla., submerging the area in floodwater as an 18-foot storm surge hit the state’s western coast. Now, devastating flooding has slammed into Naples and Sanibel Island homes, with people’s...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
CNN

See where Tropical Storm Ian is headed

Floridians are bracing for Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to rapidly intensify and become a hurricane. CNN meteorologist Tom Sater has the latest forecast for Tropical Storm Ian.
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay Times

Tropical Storm Danielle expected to become hurricane Friday

Forecasters expect Tropical Storm Danielle to become a hurricane by Friday morning, according the National Hurricane Center Friday. Models from the National Hurricane Center show Danielle is not a threat to Florida or the United States. Danielle had sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts, according to an update...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
The Independent

Florida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floods

A man swam through a flooded house in Naples Park, Florida, as Hurricane Ian made landfall in the state on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought surging ocean waters onshore in the state, as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Florida homes flooded as residents brace for ‘catastrophic’ Hurricane IanHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surgesSurfers try to ‘catch’ big waves as Hurricane Ian set to hit Florida
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Death toll continues to climb after sheriff predicts hundreds of lives lost

As Hurricane Ian continues to move forward into South Carolina, the death toll continues to rise in Florida.During a press briefing on Friday morning, Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie confirmed that there was one Ian-related death in Polk County and 12 unconfirmed deaths in Charlotte County. Guthrie warned that these numbers are likely to rise as search and rescue efforts continue in the wake of the storm. Separately, officials in Lee County – home to cities like Fort Myers – have reported 16 deaths from Hurricane Ian, and five other deaths.Earlier this week, Lee County Sheriff...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Cuban Americans#National Hurricane Center#Electric Union#Cubans
The Independent

Hurricane Ian – live update: Florida cities under water, many stranded and 1.3m without power in monster storm

Hurricane Ian has roared ashore in southwest Florida, making landfall at 3.05pm (local time) on Wednesday as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155mph.Public officials urged residents who had failed to heed evacuation orders in vulnerable, low-lying areas to shelter in place as forecasters warned of “unsurvivable” storm surges of up to 18 feet in places. Destructive waves slammed into the southwest coast from Englewood to Bonita Beach including Charlotte Harbor, near the town of Punta Gorda, north of Fort Myers. As Ian plods across Florida in the next 24 hours, it is expected to drop 12...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Epcot
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Independent

Hurricane Ian: Catfish swims up road as devastating floods hit Florida

A catfish swam up a water-covered road as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday, 28 September.The storm made landfall as a Category 4, just shy of a monstrous Category 5, packing winds of 155mph.Ian’s eyewall brought ferocious gusts and surging ocean waters on shore in the state as residents were told that there was no longer time to evacuate and instead urged to shelter in place.“This is going to be a nasty two days,” Florida governor Ron DeSantis said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Flooding inundates Key West as Hurricane Ian strengthens to category 4 stormFlorida man swims inside house as Hurricane Ian storm surge brings devastating floodsHurricane Ian makes landfall with warnings of 'unsurvivable' storm surges
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Why did Hurricane Ian drain Tampa Bay ahead of storm surge?

As Hurricane Ian arrived in the Tampa Bay area, the water drained from the bay and created the eerie sight of an empty basin amid the normally bustling harbour.Officials warned people not to explore the bay, as the waters would come back even higher than before as the storm surge begins later today.“Do not walk out into receding water in Tampa Bay or Charlotte Harbor - the water WILL return through storm surge and poses a life-threatening risk,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management tweeted.Photos from the Tampa Police show a muddy bay floor stretching out from the coast,...
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
779K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy