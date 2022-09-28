Read full article on original website
eenews.net
California water pipeline hits legal setback
A controversial Southern California water pipeline project has hit another snag, with a federal judge’s ruling that allows the Bureau of Land Management to withdraw key approvals granted during the Trump administration. In the latest turn of a long-running and politically sensitive dispute, U.S. District Judge George Wu ruled...
An 81-year-old was knocked off trail by the Mosquito fire. She's still hiking
Long-distance hiker Mary Davison was near Lake Tahoe when she had to change her route after smelling smoke from California's biggest wildfire of the year.
