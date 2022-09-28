Read full article on original website
Stock Market Today: Stocks Tumble, Dow Ends Below 30,000, Bond Yields Extend Surge; U.K. Pound In Meltdown
Stocks extended declines into a fourth consecutive session Friday, while global stocks fell to the lowest levels in two years, as investors retreated from risk markets amid hawkish central bank rate signaling and slumping global growth. Stocks were also hit by the spillover impact of Britain's first budget under new...
A $46 trillion wipeout in stocks and bonds won't stop until central banks around the world launch a coordinated pivot, Bank of America says
A $46 trillion wipe out in stocks and bonds over the past year has led to forced liquidations on Wall Street, according to Bank of America. The bank doesn't expect the bleeding to stop until the Fed launches a coordinated dovish pivot with other central banks. "Markets stop panicking when...
Currency markets volatility is a sign the Fed has already broken the global economy - MKS' Shiels
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to one market analyst, the volatility in global currency markets could signify something has "broken." Nicky Shiels,...
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
Decades-high inflation has triggered a 'reverse currency war' as a soaring dollar leaves central banks scrambling to catch up
A "reverse currency war" is breaking out amongst global central banks as they race to keep pace with a rapidly appreciating dollar. The Federal Reserve's torrid rate hikes — intended to suppress decades-high inflation — have been a major driver of the greenback gains. Japan has already moved...
The US dollar's relentless advance sends China's foreign exchange reserves to the lowest since 2018
Data from the People's Bank of China showed reserves fell by the equivalent of $49.2 billion to $3.0549 trillion by the end of August. The State Administration of Foreign Exchange attributed the decline to lower asset prices as the dollar climbs. The US dollar index hit a fresh 20-year high,...
Markets in a tailspin get a big dose of chill from the Bank of England
This story is part of CNN Business’ Nightcap newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free, here. All the drama out of the UK government is keeping me from catching up on the only UK drama I really want to consume, which is Love Island, season 8, which I still haven’t finished (no spoilers, please!)
Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall
Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong crater to all-time lows as macro forces batter global stock markets
Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong cratered to an all-time low this week. The Hang Seng Index plunged 14% as of Friday to its cheapest value on record. China stocks could rebound if strict COVID-19 lockdown policies are lifted, but that is unlikely before 2023. Chinese shares listed in Hong...
What a falling British pound means for the future and the U.S.
The British pound plunged to a record low against the U.S. dollar Monday. It happened after the British government announced it would cut taxes and invest in industry in order to boost growth. The pound, historically one of the strongest currencies in the world, fell to as low as $1.04...
China just boosted bank liquidity by 843%, adding further pressure on the yuan as the currency suffers its weakest year in almost 3 decades
This week, the People's Bank of China injected 868 billion yuan ($122 billion) into its banking system compared to 92 billion yuan the prior week. The Golden Week holiday next week and Communist Party events are likely reasons for the massive cash influx. But the liquidity boost adds more pressure...
Forecast for Fed terminal rate hits new high, shaking stocks and bonds
NEW YORK, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Expectations of how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise rates in its fight against inflation hit a fresh high this week, exacerbating pressures on stocks and bonds.
The 'market riot' won't stop until the Fed pivots from quantitative tightening, Societe Generale strategist says
A "market riot" won't stop until the Fed reverses course on its aggressive tightening strategy, Societe Generale global strategist Albert Edwards said. UK gilts "have crashed horribly," forcing the Bank of England to buy long-dated bonds, he said Thursday. The "markets are still in charge and they just won't tolerate...
Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
U.K. bond market turmoil highlights tilt toward “fiscal dominance”
The turmoil in the British bond market is the backdrop for a battle between the nation's politicians and its central bank over who really runs the U.K. economy. Driving the news: With British government bond prices plunging and bond markets showing signs of growing dysfunction, the U.K. central bank announced an emergency plan Wednesday to start buying as much as £65 billion in government bonds, known as gilts.
U.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3
NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - In a year of wild market swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a truly extraordinary turn. As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths.
Market Extra: Short U.S. stocks and short-term Treasurys until Halloween, Bank of America strategist says
Short U.S. stocks as well as short-term bonds until Halloween, a Bank of America strategist advises. Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America Securities, said he’s a tactical bear in recommending “short twos and spoos,” the former meaning the 2-year Treasury. TMUBMUSD02Y,. 4.159%. , the...
