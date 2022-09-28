ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

CNN

Markets in a tailspin get a big dose of chill from the Bank of England

All the drama out of the UK government is keeping me from catching up on the only UK drama I really want to consume, which is Love Island, season 8, which I still haven't finished (no spoilers, please!)
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Finish Higher as Bond Yields Fall

Stocks rebounded in Wednesday’s trading session as U.S. treasury yields fell from multi-year highs and the British pound stabilized after a tailspin. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) finished up 1.88%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) both gained 1.97%. The technology sector (XLK) was the session laggard, as it gained 1.06%. Conversely, the energy sector (XLE) was the session’s leader, with an increase of 4.43%.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally on safe-haven buying, bullish outside markets

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are solidly higher and near daily highs in midday U.S. trading...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar up on euro as quarter ends, commodity led currencies sink

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the euro on Friday but pared gains late in a session that was muddied by quarter-end trading while riskier commodity-led currencies fell sharply after European inflation hit a record high and U.S. consumer spending increased faster than expected.
CURRENCIES
Axios

U.K. bond market turmoil highlights tilt toward “fiscal dominance”

The turmoil in the British bond market is the backdrop for a battle between the nation's politicians and its central bank over who really runs the U.K. economy. Driving the news: With British government bond prices plunging and bond markets showing signs of growing dysfunction, the U.K. central bank announced an emergency plan Wednesday to start buying as much as £65 billion in government bonds, known as gilts.
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. investors brace for more wild market gyrations after dizzying Q3

NEW YORK, Sept 30 (Reuters) - In a year of wild market swings, the third quarter of 2022 was a time when events took a truly extraordinary turn. As the Federal Reserve ratcheted up its monetary policy tightening to tame the worst inflation in decades, U.S. Treasury yields shot to their highest levels in more than a decade and stocks reversed a summer rally to plumb fresh depths.
STOCKS

