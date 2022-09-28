ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea 'plan talks with Bayer Leverkusen over sporting director Tim Steidten' as Todd Boehly moves on to other targets after Red Bull Salzburg's Christoph Freund revealed he rejected the Stamford Bridge role

By Harry Slavin For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Chelsea want to plan further talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a move for sporting director Tim Steidten, as Todd Boehly's Stamford Bridge overhaul continues to gather pace.

Boehly has been quick to stamp his authority on the personnel at the club, since completing the takeover in May.

Individuals with long associations with the club, such as Petr Cech, Bruce Buck and Marina Granovskaia have all left, with the American and Clearlake Capital keen to bring in their own trusted faces.

Chelsea are eyeing up a move for Tim Steidten to become the club's next sporting director

This was evidenced none more so than the sacking of head physio Thierry Laurent, who had spent 17 years with the club before being informed he was free to leave this week.

In a bid to bring in new faces, Bohely wants to install a sporting director at the Premier League club, and is keen to talk to Steidten.

According to The Guardian, Chelsea have approached the Bundesliga club to ask fo further talks with the 43-year-old, who has previously worked with Werder Bremen.

Todd Boehly is carrying out a massive overhaul of personnel within Stamford Bridge

Steidten was not the first name on their list, with Christoph Freund having previously been approached.

However, the Austrian turned down the move to west London to remain in his role with Red Bull Salzburg.

Speaking last week, Freund said: 'Yes, it's true that Chelsea wanted me and we had talks.

'When such a big club asks it not only honours me and the work of Salzburg, it is of course a circumstance that entails personal considerations.

Salzburg director Christoph Freund revealed this month that he had turned down the role

'But I've come to the conclusion I'm in the best hands with Salzburg and that a change is out of the question for me.

'I was thinking about the Chelsea director job as I have been proud of the interest shown by such a top club.'

Chelsea have been linked with other names, too, with Leeds' Victor Orta also suggested as a possible target.

The new sporting director will have to work closely with new manager Graham Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel earlier this month.

Potter has also been granted permission to bring his backroom from Brighton with him to Stamford Bridge, which includes recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay.

Graham Potter was installed as the club's new manager this month after Thomas Tuchel left 

