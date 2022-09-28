It was a tough week for the Lady Rams. Akron had a full schedule, with four matches on the agenda, including a trip to second ranked Wiggins to kick things off last Tuesday. The hard hitting Lady Tigers took the opening set 25-16, but the Lady Rams weren’t going to bow down easily. Akron made their hosts work in the second, only falling 19-25. In a must-win third set, the girls in blue couldn’t hold Wiggins off and took the 12-25 loss. Stats were not available.

AKRON, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO