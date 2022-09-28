ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

The Independent

Man of mystery discovered in Paris

He stands 2.3 metres high, bare chested, with a physique like an ancient Egyptian god or a Greek ‘Kouros’ statue of a young man.But he is neither Egyptian nor Greek.The statue is of a king or high priest from the ancient Lihyanite kingdom.The 2.m high statue carved from sandstone is presumed to depict an ancient Lihyanite king.Dadan was an important oasis and trading post on the ancient silk and incense roads. It is now one of the world’s most exciting centres of research into ancient Arabia thanks to the development of the surrounding AlUla area and a surging interest in the region’s...
VISUAL ART
Daily Mail

Ancient shipwreck is discovered 1,200 years after sinking in the Holy Land: 80ft merchant ship laden with cargo from across the Mediterranean shows traders from the West still came to Israel even after the Islamic conquest

An ancient shipwreck that was discovered 1,200 years after sinking off the coast of Israel is evidence that traders from the West still came to port even after the Islamic conquest of the Holy Land, researchers say. It was loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean and dates back...
SCIENCE
IFLScience

The Biggest Human-Made Pyramid On Earth Isn't In Egypt

In Mexico sits the Great Pyramid of Cholula, also known as the Great Pyramid of Tepanapa, a 2,000-year-old human-made structure that went completely unnoticed by the Spanish army when they invaded in 1519. An impressive oversight when you consider that it’s the biggest pyramid on Earth. How did they miss it? Quite simply, it’s hidden inside a hill.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

Ancient skeleton with an amputated arm replaced it with an unusual item

In 2018, archaeologists made a surprising discovery in a medieval Italian tomb. A man whose amputated hand had been replaced by a knife. Found in a Lombard necropolis in northern Italy, his skeleton, buried alongside hundreds of others, including several animals, is believed to date from between the 6th and 8th centuries AD.
SCIENCE
LiveScience

3,300-year-old pink granite sarcophagus of Egyptian 'pyramid keeper' found at Saqqara

Archaeologists in Egypt have unearthed the 3,300-year-old stone sarcophagus of an official whose mummified body was stolen by grave robbers long ago. The coffin, carved from pink granite, was crafted for an official named "Ptah-im-wea," who, according to the hieroglyphs inscribed on it, lived during the time of Ramesses II (reign circa 1279 B.C. to 1213 B.C.) and managed a temple that Ramesses II had built at Thebes (modern-day Luxor).
WORLD
Outsider.com

Scientists Discover New Species of Dinosaur That Dates Back 90 Million Years

A team of Argentinian scientists has discovered a new species of dinosaur in a fossil dating back 90 million years. The team found the fossil in the province of Neuquen near Plaza Huincul. Argentina’s National Council for Scientific and Technical Research (CONICET) announced the news. Their team found the fossilized remains “of a new species of the family of abelisaurid theropods, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs,” according to the New York Post.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

Chinese Pet-Cloning Company Announces Birth of the World’s First Cloned Arctic Wolf

A brief footage of the birth of the world's first cloned Arctic wolf was released to the world 100 days after it was born. The cloned female wolf pup (Canis lupus arctos), named Maya was birthed by an unlikely surrogate mother - a beagle - at a laboratory in Beijing, China, ScienceAlert reported. The Sinogene Biotechnology, a Chinese pet-cloning company in Beijing released the video at a press conference held on September 19.
CHINA
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of a 235 million-year-old dinosaur unearthed in Africa

A Mbiresaurus raathi fossil has just been discovered in Africa, and it may be the oldest dinosaur ever found on that continent. It is so old that, when it was alive, Africa looked nothing like the continent we know today. A 235 million-year-old dinosaur. The skeleton of this ancient dinosaur...
SCIENCE
LiveScience

Medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of mythological islands

A faded medieval map of Britain may reveal evidence of "long lost" islands detailed in Welsh mythology, a new study finds. Researchers discovered the "missing" islands after analyzing the 650-year-old Gough map, which is now housed in the Bodleian Library at the University of Oxford. In the area now known as Cardigan Bay, in Wales, the map shows two islands that no longer exist, study co-researchers Simon Haslett and Davis Willis wrote in a study published in the June issue of the journal Atlantic Geoscience (opens in new tab).
SCIENCE
msn.com

Incredible pictures reveal long-lost temples and artifacts in India

Archaeologists discovered an ancient Buddhist temple and dozens of other well-preserved structures and artifacts in one of India's tiger reserve parks. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) shared pictures of caves, temples and other remains that were found inside the Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh, the largest state in central India.
INDIA
Sara B

The Legend of La Patasola

Have you ever thought about cheating on your spouse? The Legend of La Patasola will make you think twice. La Patasola is the legend of the one-legged woman originating in Colombia's Andean region; she lives deep in the jungle along Colombia's Pacific coast and the north of Ecuador. She is known as "La Patasola" because she walks with only one foot. Some refer to her as the protector of the Andes and full of vengeance.
The Guardian

‘It’s a murder scene’: feral pigs torment residents in New Zealand capital

Marauding feral pigs have blighted a central suburb in New Zealand’s capital, killing kid goats at an urban farm, intimidating dogs and turning up in residents’ gardens. The owners of a goat milk farm in the hills of the suburb of Brooklyn, 10 minutes from the centre of Wellington, has lost about 60 kid goats to pigs in the past few months. Often, all that is left of them are gnawed bone fragments and parts of the hooves or head.
PETS
tourcounsel.com

Rabati Castle, Akhaltsikhe, Georgia (with Map & Photos)

Rabati Castle is located in the city of Akhaltsikhe and its origins date back to the 9th century, being the mandate of the son of King Tao. From the 13th to the 14th century it was in the hands of a dynasty of Georgian origin, the Matvari, and another called the Jaqeli House.
WORLD

