As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
‘We Need $5 an Hour’: Amazon Workers ‘Insulted’ by Wage Bump
Amazon said it will raise wages for workers in fulfillment and transportation positions next month as the e-commerce company faces increasing scrutiny around its logistics workforce. The company said Wednesday it plans to increase the average starting wage for what it called its front-line workers from $18 an hour to more than $19. The average is based on a pay scale that ranges from $16 to $26 an hour. Amazon said the increases will cost it about $1 billion over the next year. Amazon also said its workers will now be able to choose when they collect their pay with a program...
teslarati.com
Tesla Bot prototype at AI Day 2 won’t look like Optimus display model at Cyber Rodeo
Much like the majority of Tesla’s major product releases, AI Day 2022 is actually a bit late. The event was initially set to be held on August 19, but Elon Musk moved it to September 30, 2022. Musk noted that the date was pushed back since Tesla might have an Optimus prototype working by that time.
Digital Trends
Tesla set to unveil working humanoid robot for the first time on Friday
Tesla and Elon Musk are set to unveil an early prototype of Tesla Bot at the company’s AI Day on September 30. The Tesla Bot — also referred to as Optimus — will be a humanoid robot designed to complete repetitive or dangerous tasks. The first major...
msn.com
China tells state banks to prepare for a massive dollar dump and yuan buying spree as Beijing's prior interventions have failed to stem its currency's worst year since 1994
Reuters reported that China told state-owned banks to get ready to sell dollars and buy yuan in an effort to prop up the local currency. The move could stem the yuan's fall, as it remains on track for its largest annual loss against the dollar since 1994. A hawkish Fed...
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is ‘Well-Hidden’ from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today’s stories include Astronomers discover traces of ‘super-supernovas’ that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe’s size and shape, reports Big Think. “The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe.”
Elon Musk said Tesla's AI robot Optimus will eventually 'cost less than a car' and could lead to a 'future with no poverty'
Elon Musk said that Tesla's AI bot, which debuted at the company's AI Day, could have widespread ramifications on society. "The potential for Optimus is, I would say, appreciated by very few people," Musk said. Musk told the crowd he predicted the Optimus robot would eventually cost less than $20,000.
Dollar shock threatens global economy: Kemp
LONDON (Reuters) -Rising interest rates and a rapidly appreciating currency are exporting the U.S. inflation problem and threaten to send the rest of the global economy into recession as other central banks are forced to raise their own rates.
Elon Musk's Lawyers Say His First Amendment Rights Are Being Violated By Required Pre-Approval of Tesla Tweets
Musk agreed to tweet approval in 2018 after he announced on the platform he had "funding secured" to take Tesla private.
The Verge
Tesla CEO Elon Musk unveils prototype humanoid Optimus robot
Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed a prototype of a humanoid "Optimus" robot that shares some AI software and sensors with its cars' Autopilot driver assistance features. At the start of Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation, Musk acknowledged that they had "a guy in a suit" last year but promised something much more impressive today.
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
The Verge
PlayStation’s new loyalty program launches in the US next week
Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program will launch in North and South America on October 5th, the company announced on Wednesday. The new program will let PlayStation fans earn rewards like points and digital collectibles by doing things like playing a game or earning certain trophies. Sony has also...
Hyosung: Newly Transformative Nylon, As Core Material for Hydrogen Energy
SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 28, 2022-- Nylon has evolved into the core material of the hydrogen energy industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220928005398/en/ Hyosung TNC successes in the development and utilization of nylon as a Liner material for hydrogen fuel tanks for the first time in Korea. (Photo: Business Wire)
TODAY.com
NASA successfully deflects asteroid in defense test
NASA successfully crashed its DART spacecraft into a harmless asteroid on Monday, marking the first time in history that humans have tried to move the path of an asteroid. NBC’s Tom Costello reports for TODAY.Sept. 27, 2022.
The best night vision goggles and binoculars in 2022: see in the dark!
The best night vision goggles, binoculars and monoculars can be perfect for surveillance, security and nocturnal wildlife
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Payments Now Accepted by 3rd Largest US Furniture Retailer: Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
Apple shares DROP more than 3% after it cuts production of the new iPhone 14 by 6 million units because no one wants the latest smartphone
Apple's shares dropped by 3.9 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday following news that the tech giant is cutting production of its new iPhone 14 after seeing weaker-than-expected demand. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Apple is forgoing an additional six million handsets this year on top of...
CIA allegedly invested in powerful genetic mutation, woolly mammoth resurrection technology
The U.S. intelligence agency may have just "invested" in a woolly mammoth resurrection technology through its venture capital firm. The CIA has always pursued technologies related to intelligence and weapons but recently has shown a greater interest in DNA sequencing, according to a report published by The Intercept on Wednesday.
Red Dead Redemption 2 fan with nearly 6,000 hours on Stadia begs Rockstar for character transfer
One player is particularly distraught over the news of Stadia's shutdown
