Noozhawk
Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria
A teenager was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fesler Street for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Officer Andy Brice said.
Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito
Detectives are investigating a hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead Thursday on East Mountain Dr. in Montecito, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The post Sheriff’s detectives investigate hit-and-run homicide that left one woman dead in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Woman Killed by Vehicle in Montecito in Apparent Homicide
A woman was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Montecito early Thursday, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Detectives believe the woman was intentionally hit by the vehicle’s driver, and that the suspect and victim...
Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday
The Santa Barbara Fire Department conducted a rescue to retrieve a man trapped for six hours in a storm drain in the Santa Barbara Harbor parking lot Friday. The post Santa Barbara City Fire Department rescues man stuck for six hours in a storm drain on Friday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man rescued from storm drain in Santa Barbara after being stuck for 6 hours
Santa Barbara police and Santa Barbara fire officials responded to reports of a person stuck in a confined space Friday afternoon.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Detectives investigate homicide in Montecito
Sheriff's detectives are investigating a homicide that killed one woman in Montecito Thursday, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc
A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
kclu.org
A mother whose two young sons were killed in Westlake Village hit and run shares her grief
It was two years ago to the day - September 29, 2020. Nancy Iskander was looking for fresh air and exercise during the pandemic lockdown, for her family of four children as they went out close to their home in Westlake Village. Her husband and daughter went ahead as Nancy,...
Noozhawk
DUI, Hit-and-Run Charges Filed Against UCSB Police Lieutenant After Solvang Crash
A lieutenant with the UCSB Police Department faces three misdemeanor criminal charges in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria following an alleged drunken-driving crash in the Santa Ynez Valley. Lt. Bradley Prows, 60, of Buellton has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, driving with a...
Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured
One child was found dead under a car and two others were injured after a car flipped over into heavy brush along Highway 1 in Vandenberg Village Wednesday morning. The post Single-vehicle car accident leaves one child dead, one flown to hospital and others injured appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits
The Santa Barbara Sheriffs' office plans to re-open visits to the Santa Barbara Main Jail, following the COVID-19 pandemic closure. The post Santa Barbara Main Jail reinstates in-person visits appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Bill Macfadyen: Mesa Burger in Montecito, Beans BBQ Downtown Come to a Close
Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure
Thousand Steps known for its historic beach access stairway, reopened after six months of safety repairs and improvements. The post Thousand Steps in Santa Barbara reopens after six month closure appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria Parks and Recreation Department to host car show this weekend
The People for Leisure and Youth (PLAY), Inc. and the Santa Maria Impala’s Car Club are hosting the Downtown Classic Car Show this weekend in downtown Santa Maria.
Noozhawk
D.C. Collier: My Buddy, Dale Myers, Is Gone and I Miss Him Already
Sometimes we take for granted that certain people will always be there for us. My mother was that way for me ... until she wasn’t any more. My friend, Dale Myers, was also like that for me, and now he isn’t any more. I looked forward to calling...
Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc
A water release from Cachuma Lake replenishes the Santa Ynez river below the dam. It is part of an agreement dating back to the 1950's. The post Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KTLA.com
2 years after fatal hit-and-run, boys are remembered as family continues calls for justice
Thursday marks the second anniversary of a tragic hit-and-run crash that killed two brothers in Westlake Village. On Sept. 29, 2020, a speeding driver slammed into 11-year-old Mark and 8-year-old Jacob Iskander as they strolled through a crosswalk with their family. Authorities say that driver was 57-year-old Rebecca Grossman, who...
Noozhawk
Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Earns Level II Trauma Center Verification
Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center, meaning it can care for the most critically injured patients. “This does allow us to take care of more severely injured patients than we may have been able to in the past,” said Dr. Terrance McGovern, assistant medical director for the medical center’s Emergency Department. “We know with trauma, it’s time sensitive. We know there’s plenty of research showing that the sooner we get patients to definitive care at the local trauma center, the better they will do.”
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Fatal Train Collision Involving a Pedestrian 9-27-2022
SUBJECT: Fatal Train Collision Involving a Pedestrian. LOCATION: Oxnard Blvd. and Wagon Wheel Road, Oxnard. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Oxnard Police Officers, Oxnard Fire Department personnel and EMS personnel responded to a call of a train collision involving an Amtrak Train and a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Oxnard Blvd. and Wagon Wheel Rd. Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the train was traveling southbound when it collided with the pedestrian who was on the tracks. It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the tracks. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder
VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
