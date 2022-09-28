ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Noozhawk

Teen Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Collision with Vehicle in Santa Maria

A teenager was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after receiving serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in north Santa Maria on Friday afternoon. At 3:40 p.m., Santa Maria police and other emergency personnel responded to the intersection of North Broadway and Fesler Street for a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle, Officer Andy Brice said.
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Woman Killed by Vehicle in Montecito in Apparent Homicide

A woman was struck by a vehicle and fatally injured in Montecito early Thursday, and detectives are investigating the death as a homicide, according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Raquel Zick. Detectives believe the woman was intentionally hit by the vehicle’s driver, and that the suspect and victim...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ford#Chevrolet
Santa Barbara Independent

One Child Dead, Two Injured After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc

A single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc on Wednesday morning resulted in two major injuries — to the 18-year-old female driver and 8-year-old female passenger — and the death of a 10-year-old female passenger, according to a report from California Highway Patrol Officer Michael Griffith. The crash occurred shortly before...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria Earns Level II Trauma Center Verification

Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center, meaning it can care for the most critically injured patients. “This does allow us to take care of more severely injured patients than we may have been able to in the past,” said Dr. Terrance McGovern, assistant medical director for the medical center’s Emergency Department. “We know with trauma, it’s time sensitive. We know there’s plenty of research showing that the sooner we get patients to definitive care at the local trauma center, the better they will do.”
SANTA MARIA, CA
oxnardpd.org

News Release: Fatal Train Collision Involving a Pedestrian 9-27-2022

SUBJECT: Fatal Train Collision Involving a Pedestrian. LOCATION: Oxnard Blvd. and Wagon Wheel Road, Oxnard. On September 27, 2022, at approximately 7:43 p.m., Oxnard Police Officers, Oxnard Fire Department personnel and EMS personnel responded to a call of a train collision involving an Amtrak Train and a pedestrian that occurred in the area of Oxnard Blvd. and Wagon Wheel Rd. Based on the preliminary investigation, it was determined that the train was traveling southbound when it collided with the pedestrian who was on the tracks. It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the tracks. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
News Channel 3-12

Sandra June Dillard of Ventura charged with murder

VENTURA COUNTY , Calif. - District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced on Thursday that 40-year-old Sandra June Dillard was charged with the murder of Thousand Oaks resident Kelsey Ann Dillon. Emergency responders said they found Dillion's deceased body near the Olivia Street on-ramp on Highway 33 in September 2021. According to...
VENTURA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy