Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center, meaning it can care for the most critically injured patients. “This does allow us to take care of more severely injured patients than we may have been able to in the past,” said Dr. Terrance McGovern, assistant medical director for the medical center’s Emergency Department. “We know with trauma, it’s time sensitive. We know there’s plenty of research showing that the sooner we get patients to definitive care at the local trauma center, the better they will do.”

SANTA MARIA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO