Moms are the heart and soul of many traditional Latinx households. The list of “typical” mom responsibilities is never-ending: Changing diaper after diaper, cooking meal after meal, cleaning mountains of dishes and laundry, attending to children’s tears and runny noses, shuttling loved ones to school and medical appointments, and celebrating the milestones of kids, spouses and members of the extended family are just a few examples. With this role comes exhaustion and expectations, but also reverence and love.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO