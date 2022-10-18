Black Friday Lego deals 2022 - get ready for this year's discounts

You might not expect sales season to offer toy discounts, but Black Friday Lego deals prove that the event isn't just about laptops and TVs. It's possible to get loads of brick-based bargains come November, so we'd definitely recommend keeping an eye out as winter approaches.

That's because the best Lego sets enjoy price cuts of 30% or more when the Black Friday Lego deals begin. Everything from Star Wars to Harry Potter is included within the savings bonanza, giving you the perfect chance to buy for yourself or finish your Christmas shopping early. When combined with the Black Friday gaming deals , it's the best opportunity you'll get to save some cash.

To help you prepare, our team's putting together advice on how to make the most of this year's Black Friday Lego deals. Where can you find the best discounts, and which sets enjoy the biggest reductions? You'll find answers - and plenty more advice besides - right here.

Black Friday Lego deals - FAQ

When will Black Friday Lego deals start?

The sales event always kicks off on the final Friday of November, and that means you can expect 2022's Black Friday Lego deals to begin on November 25 .

However, that isn't to say these offers are limited to one day. Black Friday starts earlier and ends later than ever these days, and you should expect the discounts to start rolling in at least a week before the official date. Similarly, they'll continue throughout the weekend before morphing into Cyber Monday Lego deals.

Where will the best Black Friday Lego deals be?

Although the usual suspects like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are going all in on Black Friday Lego deals this year, don't discount the official Lego site. We've seen a very healthy 20% knocked off many sets on its store before, including the highly sought-after Friends Central Perk kit. Lego.com has some exclusive items you won't find anywhere else as well, so having a nose through its wares this November is a must.



Supermarkets are also a great place to go deals-hunting, and some of their offers are better than anything else you'll see. UK shops in particular get some excellent Black Friday Lego deals; Aldi sliced a whopping 60% off the Millennium Falcon a little while back. Have a look online or in person for the 2022 sales in case we get more hot discounts.



Otherwise, keep an eye on the following:



USA



Amazon: Traditionally the best all-rounder for Lego deals

Lego: Has offered discounts of up to 20% in the past

Best Buy: Usually provides a great variety of savings

Walmart: Discounts on Technic, Harry Potter, Classic, and more



UK



Amazon: A great Lego all-rounder during Black Friday

Lego: Known to give discounts of up to 20%

Argos: Excellent for savings on sets like Lego Mario

John Lewis: There's less choice, but the Lego discounts are still good

Black Friday Lego deals - what to expect

There are always plenty of offers flying around in November, but the best and most popular Black Friday Lego deals are usually from a galaxy far, far away. As an example, 'Lego Star Wars' and 'Lego Millennium Falcon' are some of the most searched Black Friday terms according to our keyword research.

Because Lego and Star Wars have been partners in crime for decades (since 1999 and the days of The Phantom Menace, in fact), they've racked up a fair few kits. Many of these are eye-poppingly expensive, so their popularity during the Black Friday sale is understandable. The UK is a particularly good case-in-point; Aldi cut the Millennium Falcon's price by a ridiculous 60% one Black Friday, and this sold out within minutes.

With that in mind, keeping an eye on social media trends - and supermarkets, if you live in ol' Blighty - is a very good idea if you're on the hunt for the best Lego Star Wars sets . Along with the Millennium Falcon, we expect good discounts to appear for more recent sets like Boba Fett's Starship, Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter, and Mandalorian kits including Mando's new N-1 Starfighter. Price cuts on the Star Wars 'helmets' range is also practically guaranteed (they always go on offer during sales events).

These items don't normally dip below their MSRP/RRP and will be snapped up fast as a result

We often see good discounts on more technical kits (such as the sports car collection) too. Reductions for sets such as the Senna GTR or Dom's Dodge Charger from the Fast and Furious franchise have already been and gone, so we expect more to follow in 2022.

While it's rarely a devastating reduction, pricier items like the Ultimate Collector range (including the Imperial Star Destroyer, AT-AT, and beyond) also get a healthy amount shaved off their cost during the Black Friday Lego deals. These items don't normally dip below their MSRP/RRP and will be snapped up fast as a result, so it's worth bookmarking any you've got your eye on and monitoring them throughout the sales event - particularly the UCS Millennium Falcon. Don't hesitate if you see them receive a discount, as you probably won't get another chance for months. Or ever, in the case of the Imperial Star Destroyer - that one's being retired, so this might be your last Black Friday to save on it.

Last year's best Black Friday Lego deals

Lego Super Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Walmart

Save 20% - The Super Mario starter set tumbled to its lowest ever price as part of the Black Friday Lego deals, and it was an example of how generous some discounts can be on new kits.

UK price: £50 £37.50 at Argos



Lego Friends Central Perk | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - This is one of the coolest sets to come out of Lego's Ideas initiative, and it got a hearty reduction in last year's Black Friday Lego deals. We're hoping the same will happen again in 2022, especially due to this kit being retired at the end of the year.



UK price: £64.99 £43 at Amazon



Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 | £349.99 £218.99 at Amazon

Save 37% - Although it wasn't reduced as much in the USA, this UK deal was an absolute blinder. Seeing it drop that radically in price wasn't something we expected.



Lego Star Wars Boba Fett's Starship | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save 20% - With the esteemed bounty hunter getting his own show in 2021 after appearing in The Mandalorian's second season, this saving on his ship couldn't have come at a better time. It was probably one of the best Black Friday Lego deals we saw last year, and that was its lowest ever price too.



Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon | £149.99 £99.99 at Amazon

Save 33% - With a ridiculous level of detail, this set is a picture-perfect recreation of the ship and usually has a price tag to match. That makes any discount hot stuff, so a £55 reduction at the tail-end of the Black Friday Lego deals wasn't to be missed (even if there were shipping delays to keep in mind).



Naturally, Black Friday Lego deals aren't the only worthwhile offers this November.