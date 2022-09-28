Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card SNAP Benefits Schedule for October 2022
Households in Louisiana that qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits can get food assistance through regular SNAP or the Louisiana Combined Application Project (LaCAP)....
19 Scary Movies With Louisiana As The Setting
Its always fun to catch glimpses of places you know when you're watching a movie or tv show. Of course we all know major landmarks like the Statue of Liberty or the White House, so seeing those type of locations isn't the same as seeing a bridge you know, or a neighborhood you've driven through.
Louisiana Woman Dies After Hair Gets Caught in Conveyor Belt at New Orleans Airport
Twenty-six-year-old Jermani Thompson began her day like any other but the day ended in tragedy after a freak accident led to her death. On the evening of August 30, Thompson, a baggage handling supervisor at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, was unloading luggage off a Frontier Airlines flight when her hair got stuck in a conveyor belt. She was rushed to the hospital where she was pronounced dead from sustained injuries. According to GAT Airline Ground Support – the ground services company Thompson worked for – long hairstyles “should be worn pulled back” and off the face and neck, according to its employee handbook. It is unclear how her hair was worn the day of the incident.
Mystery as LSU senior found shot dead in her car in Baton Rouge: Vehicle riddled with bullets as police say they're still looking for a suspect and a motive
A Louisiana State University senior was found shot dead in her bullet-riddled car in Baton Rouge on Friday. Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar, was found inside her car around 2.30am on Friday on Government Street near railroad tracks. Her car reportedly had six bullet holes in it. Rice had reportedly...
An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning
In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
5 Great Reasons to Take Your Kids Squirrel Hunting in Louisiana
I'm not quite sure exactly why, but I think that we have almost completely lost the love of squirrel hunting here in Louisiana. The season always begins on the first Saturday of October and for this year, that will be this Saturday, October 1, however I'm left wondering how many people will actually be in the woods to enjoy it?
Loyola Maroon
Louisiana receives pandemic funds
According to AP news, Louisiana was one of the states to receive a portion of the country’s $8.28 billion in pandemic funds. On the same day the Federal Reserve gave a sobering report on the U.S. economy’s trajectory, administration officials highlighted how they have kept some of the nation’s smallest businesses afloat through the pandemic.
Louisiana fried chicken chain parodies Rihanna’s NFL announcement
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based fried chicken chain has gone viral after it made a parody of Rihanna’s NFL Super Bowl announcement. Rumors of the international icon headlining the halftime show began after she posted a picture holding a football on Instagram. The NFL made the official announcement on Sunday, Sept. 25. Popeyes, […]
Louisiana Facing a Holiday Turkey Shortage
As if we weren't facing enough bad news going into the official holiday season, with the country in recession, gas prices going back up, grocery prices spiking, baby formula shortages... now it seems it may be difficult to get that holiday turkey. And if you do get one, expect to pay much more than usual for it.
KTBS
Louisiana Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults - 35% of the nation's 25 and older population - have a bachelor's degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults had a bachelor's degree.
Louisiana’s Infamous Angola Prison Will Now Lock Up Children
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. In the coming days, Louisiana officials will incarcerate about two dozen children inside the old death row of Louisiana State Penitentiary, also called Angola, a massive maximum security prison for adult men that was once notorious for its violence.
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Louisiana Tech Standout Danielle Sheridan Passes Away
Former Louisiana Tech outfielder Danielle Sheridan passed away this week from injuries sustained in a car accident. Sheridan played for the Lady Techsters from 2006-09, when the program competed in the Western Athletic Conference. She was the starting left fielder for LA Tech through the vast majority of her career, also seeing some action at designated player as a freshman.
NOLA.com
Malcolm Jenkins and Demario Davis: Children shouldn’t be punished for Louisiana’s failings
Louisiana has failed the children in its care in Office of Juvenile Justice facilities and is planning to punish those children for its failings. The state’s plan to move children to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola will exacerbate the harms to those children and make Louisiana less safe.
Missouri enters the mix for Louisiana WR Daniel Blood
Louisiana Senate Debate Is Scrapped – But Why?
A planned debate featuring the candidates running for U.S. Senate from Louisiana is scrapped. The Council for A Better Louisiana was hoping to put on this event on October 20th, but now it's canceled. Incumbent Republican Senator John Kennedy would have faced off against his Democrat challengers Luke Mixon and...
Webster Parish Approved For Much Needed New Bridges
Webster Parish travelers have had to take the long way around to get over Bayou Dorcheat for over a year now. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, though the LA 160 bridge over Bayou Dorcheat is still standing, it has been closed to public travel since June of 2021.
Know Before You Go! Louisiana Deer Season Starts This Weekend
Deer season is only three days away! Here in Area 2 of Northwest Louisiana, archery season season always begins on October 1, so that means that Saturday is the big day that deer hunters have been waiting on since the end of January. This year, in 2022, primitive weapons season...
CBS Sports
Watch Louisiana vs. South Alabama: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The South Alabama Jaguars are 1-6 against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns since November of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. South Alabama and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 5 p.m. ET at Cajun Field. The Jaguars won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 9-point advantage in the spread.
