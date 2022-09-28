Read full article on original website
Man Claiming To Be Jesus Arrested After He Saws Off His Own Leg In Front Of His Daughter
Shannon Cox and his wife, Sandy, of Boone County, Arkansas, were released on $10,000 bonds, but their young daughter has been removed from the home. On August 2, a man in Arkansas was arrested along with his wife after he allegedly amputated his leg with a chop saw in front of their 5-year-old daughter.
Parents of woman who died of fentanyl overdose offer large cash reward to identify drug dealer
An Iowa family who lost their daughter to a fentanyl overdose is offering a large cash reward to anyone who can identify the drug dealer that sold her the drugs. "We cannot bring Ciara back. The epidemic in Iowa is out of control," Robert Gilliam, whose 22-year-old daughter, Ciara Gilliam, died of a drug overdose last month, told FOX Television Stations. "If we can get one drug dealer off the street, it is our hope that we can save one life."
Arkansas Dad Allegedly Amputated Leg With Chop Saw While 5-Year-Old Daughter Watched
Shannon Cox allegedly told his wife he was both Satan and Jesus before severing his right leg with a cut off saw in front of the couple’s 5-year-old child. An Arkansas dad has been arrested for endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly cutting off his own leg with a standing saw in front of his 5-year-old daughter.
Kansas Police Officer Allegedly Preyed on Black Women and Girls for Years: 'Terrorized a Community'
Prosecutors allege that Roger Golubski, who retired in 2010, brandished a gun during some of his alleged crimes Decades after his alleged crimes, a former Kansas City, Kan., policeman is facing federal charges and accusations he sexually harassed or assaulted at least seven Black women and girls while in uniform. A federal indictment obtained by PEOPLE confirms that Roger Golubski, 69, was charged last week with six counts of deprivation of civil rights stemming from alleged crimes committed during the late 1990s and early 2000s. Five of those...
Review: After Cult Leader Was Convicted, His Compound Was Raided by Child Protective Services
Even though Warren Jeffs resigned as president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints (FLDS), his followers continue to worship him as their prophet. Jeffs is currently serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting minors—at the time of his arrest in 2006, he had more than 70 wives and nearly a third of them were under the age of 17. A handful of Jeffs' followers were also charged with sexual assault.
‘Slavery by any name is wrong’: the push to end forced labor in prisons
A nationwide movement hopes to close the ‘slavery loophole’ that enables the exploitation of 800,000 prisoners in the US
