Inflation soars to a record 10% in the 19-country Eurozone
Inflation in the European countries that use the euro has broken into double digits for the first time in the currency's history.
H&M to cut costs as profits hit by inflation, cautious shoppers
STOCKHOLM, Sept 29 (Reuters) - H&M, the world's No.2 fashion retailer, launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($177 million) cost savings drive on Thursday after reporting weaker-than-expected profits.
pymnts.com
9 in 10 Consumers Feel the Impact of Grocery Inflation
The vast majority of United States grocery shoppers are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing price inflation. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which drew from an August survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, found 69% have noticed a “very or extremely considerable” increase in the price of food from grocery stores in the past year. An additional 20% noticed a somewhat considerable increase.
kitco.com
'The worst is yet to come': Euro area and UK are in recession, U.S. is 'flirting' with one - Credit Suisse
(Kitco News) After an already chaotic September, "the worst is yet to come," according to Credit Suisse, which sees central banks counting on raising rates as economies face recession. Economies around the world are at risk as central banks are forced to mercilessly tighten economic policy to slow down inflation,...
The pound falls again versus the dollar after the Bank of England says it's monitoring financial markets following the currency's slide to a record low
"The Bank is monitoring developments in financial markets very closely," the BoE said but didn't take emergency action to stem the pound's slide.
BBC
Energy bills: Householders urged to read meters before October price rise
Householders are being advised to read and submit their energy meter readings before Saturday ahead of prices rising. This will stop suppliers from from estimating usage and charging a higher rate for energy used before 1 October. From next month, the price cap for the average annual household energy bill...
ohmymag.co.uk
Grocery items in short supply: Butter, beer and many other items could get harder to find
Ahead of the festive season, department stores and shoppers in the US are having to contend with some grim news. As per a report by CNET,there is a wide gamut of grocery staples which would be seeing supply shortages. These are as follows:. Beer. A Mississippi reservoir’s contamination has led...
thecentersquare.com
Inflation rose more than expected in August, federal data shows
(The Center Square) – Inflation rose more than expected in August, leaving Americans facing even higher prices on a range of everyday purchases, according to newly released federal inflation data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the pricing data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure excluding food and energy,...
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now
Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
‘I’d never seen anything like it’: how market turmoil sparked a pension fund selloff
Pension fund managers breathed a cautious sigh of relief on Thursday morning. After days of market turmoil, the Bank of England’s £65bn emergency intervention the day before had – at least temporarily – stabilised UK government bond prices, supported the pound, and halted a pension fund selloff that threatened to spark a deeper crisis across the City.
Japan's factories boost output for third month in August
TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s factories ramped up output for a third straight month in August, as the manufacturing sector showed resilience in the face of heightened fears about high material cost and a global economic slowdown.
invezz.com
S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter
UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
kalkinemedia.com
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year
Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
How AriZona Beverages has kept iced tea prices at 99 cents for 30 years
AriZona Beverages sells its 23 oz cans of iced tea for 99 cents, the same price since its 1992 launch. The company’s founder and chairman Don Vultaggio shares strategies they’ve implemented to offset cost, and why they’ve maintained this price point amid rising inflation.
US stocks close higher after worst rout in 2 years as investors assess impact of August inflation on Fed's next move
US stocks finished higher Wednesday a day after the market's worst session in two years. Producer price data Wednesday showed cooling wholesale inflation, but markets are still digesting Tuesday's CPI report. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise rates by at least 75 basis points at next week's policy meeting.
US News and World Report
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
kalkinemedia.com
Kalkine: Amid Pound & Australian Dollar Falling Why is US dollar rising
According to the BOE statement, it will start purchasing long-dated U.K. government bonds on Wednesday, September 28th and continue to do so until the market is calm. On Monday, September 26th, the pound fell to a historic low of $1.0327. The most pressure has been placed on U.K. government bonds, with prices falling and yields rising.
2 Financial Stocks to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
The market is tanking and interest rate hikes could lead to a recession. It's a tough time to buy financial names, but this duo is worth it.
kalkinemedia.com
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down
The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
