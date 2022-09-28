ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9 in 10 Consumers Feel the Impact of Grocery Inflation

The vast majority of United States grocery shoppers are feeling the impacts of skyrocketing price inflation. Research from PYMNTS’ study “New Reality Check: The Paycheck-to-Paycheck Report: The Inflation Edition,” created in collaboration with LendingClub, which drew from an August survey of nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers, found 69% have noticed a “very or extremely considerable” increase in the price of food from grocery stores in the past year. An additional 20% noticed a somewhat considerable increase.
thecentersquare.com

Inflation rose more than expected in August, federal data shows

(The Center Square) – Inflation rose more than expected in August, leaving Americans facing even higher prices on a range of everyday purchases, according to newly released federal inflation data. The Bureau of Economic Analysis released the pricing data, which showed the Personal Consumption Expenditure excluding food and energy,...
Buying Bonds Could Be a Great Investing Move Right Now

Like most financial assets, bonds are having a bad year. But experts say that also means there's opportunity in fixed income. Bonds are generally considered a less-risky asset than stocks. Still, they haven't been immune to the selloff investors experienced this year that has sent all three major stock market indexes tumbling into bear markets. The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates to battle high inflation and most recently hiked rates by three-quarters of a percentage point for the third time in a row. The Bloomberg Global Aggregate Index of government and corporate bonds is down more than 20% since the beginning of the year, signaling the global bond market has entered a bear market for the first time in around three decades.
S&P Global Ratings: UK inflation around 10% to increase through winter

UK economy in mild four-quarter depression as inflation surges. Europe is facing geopolitical uncertainty and a difficult economic outlook. British pound volatility could worsen the economic environment. According to the S&P Global Ratings, the United Kingdom is already experiencing a mild four-quarter depression that began in Q2 2022 due to...
Home buyers with mortgages to lose buying power next year

Home buyers with mortgages in the UK are set to experience a 28% hit to their buying power next year. As per Zoopla, the most crucial element for the housing market this autumn is the latest hike in mortgage rates faced by new borrowers. New figures have revealed that home...
Bond Sell-Off Worst Since 1949, Investor Sentiment Plummets - BofA

LONDON (Reuters) -Global government bond losses are on course for the worst year since 1949 and investor sentiment has plummeted to its lowest since the financial crisis, BofA Global Research said in a note on Friday. This year’s dramatic bond tumble threatens credit events and a potential liquidation of the...
Kalkine: Amid Pound & Australian Dollar Falling Why is US dollar rising

According to the BOE statement, it will start purchasing long-dated U.K. government bonds on Wednesday, September 28th and continue to do so until the market is calm. On Monday, September 26th, the pound fell to a historic low of $1.0327. The most pressure has been placed on U.K. government bonds, with prices falling and yields rising.
ASX 200 slips at open; tech, real estate down

The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month. Over the last five days, the index was virtually unchanged. The All-Ordinaries index was trading 0.126% lower at 6,752.1. The Australian share market opened flat on the last day of the month after Wall Street tumbled sharply...
