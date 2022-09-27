Daniel James Stowell, "Dan", age 57, of Savage, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Dan was born on November 29, 1964, in Cloquet, MN, the son of Eugene and Shirley (DeRosier) Stowell, the youngest of five children. He married Lynn Pink on July 12, 1997, in Shakopee. Dan graduated from Cloquet High School and then the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Dan always wanted to be a pilot, securing his pilot's license in high school before he had his driver's license. He realized his dream as a pilot first with Mesaba Airlines, then UPS, and since 1998 he has been with Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Air Lines, achieving the rank of Captain. Dan flew domestic and international flights.

SAVAGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO