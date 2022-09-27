Read full article on original website
Ramble On Records reopens at new storefront location downtown
Ramble On Records, a locally-owned record store, is reopening at a new storefront location in downtown Shakopee on Saturday, Oct. 1. The record store has been located in downtown Shakopee since March 2019, but owner Steve Shanks said the space wasn’t the most ideal for the store — especially one heavily dependent on sights and sounds.
The Minnesota Astronomical Society celebrates 50 years
The Minnesota Astronomical Society will be celebrating four astronomy-related events on Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Eagle Lake Observatory in western Carver County: Fall Astronomy Day, the Apollo 17 50th Anniversary, International Observe the Moon Night and, most importantly, MAS’s 50th Anniversary. MAS started 50 years ago by a...
Elementary school student shoots short film in Prior Lake for film festival
Tenley Boushek is only in the fifth-grade, but she already has a long resume of film and television credits to her name, including a role in a Hallmark film. With the help of her mother, Tenley, 10, who started acting when she was 2-years-old, is making her directorial debut with her very own short film, “Sally’s Secret,” which was shot in Prior Lake and will premiere at the Z-Film Festival in St. Louis Park in April and May of 2023.
Test your environmental knowledge at Chanhassen Brewing Company
Put your knowledge of natural resources in Chanhassen and Minnesota to the test during environmental trivia night at the Chanhassen Brewing Company, 951 W 78th St., Chanhassen. The event will be held from 7-8 p.m. Oct. 4. There is a chance for participants to win prizes and gain bragging rights.
Remember When: Oct. 1, 2022
D. W. Pettit secured two excellent views of First street as it was on the last day of the street fair, and has already received orders for over 200 copies of them. They are taken from the Strait Block and one shows the booths and decorations of both sides of the street, while the other brings into greater prominence the south side. The views make valuable souvenirs of a memorable event.
Obituary for Emma "Cookie" Bihler
Emma "Cookie" Bihler, age 80, of Prior Lake, passed away at her home on September 24, 2022. A Celebration of Cookies Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at Hosanna Church, 9600 163rd St W, Lakeville, with Pastor Chad Murphy presiding. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at Ballard-Sunder Funeral & Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St SE, Prior Lake, and one hour prior to services on Friday at Hosanna Church. Interment will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on October 11 at 1 p.m.
Carver County 4-H Drill Team wins state
The Carver County 4-H Drill Team and their beloved horses won first place in two different events at the state competition for 4-H drill team at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept. 17. For an equine drill team, a group of riders must work together to music to showcase...
Obituary for Daniel J. Stowell
Daniel James Stowell, "Dan", age 57, of Savage, entered eternal life on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Dan was born on November 29, 1964, in Cloquet, MN, the son of Eugene and Shirley (DeRosier) Stowell, the youngest of five children. He married Lynn Pink on July 12, 1997, in Shakopee. Dan graduated from Cloquet High School and then the University of North Dakota with a degree in Commercial Aviation. Dan always wanted to be a pilot, securing his pilot's license in high school before he had his driver's license. He realized his dream as a pilot first with Mesaba Airlines, then UPS, and since 1998 he has been with Northwest Airlines which is now Delta Air Lines, achieving the rank of Captain. Dan flew domestic and international flights.
Prior Lake police calls: Sept. 6-27
The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 6-14. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Minnesota Woman & Her Dog Collide With Deer… Car Bursts Into Flames
We’ve all either known somebody who has hit a deer with their car, or have experienced it ourselves. If you live in a relatively rural area, then you know you have to drive extra careful late at night, because the chances of a deer sprinting right out in front of your car are pretty high.
Minneapolis resident living near gang warzone installs bulletproof bed headboard: "I sleep very calmly"
MINNEAPOLIS -- Finding a safe space when gunfire erupts. That's the reality for some people living on Minneapolis' north side. One woman has taken what some might think a pretty extreme measure, but it's what she did to feel safe as she lays her head to sleep at night."In the last couple of week's I've had gunfire 500 feet from my house," Juliee Oden said.Oden's north-side home sits in the middle of the war zone where the battle between two gangs -- the Hi's and the Low's -- is raging."I started counting gun shots in rhythm, so I would always...
Richfield High School cancels homecoming dance to allow students to "breathe, reflect and heal"
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- Following gunshots injuring two people just outside the Richfield High School football stadium on Friday night, during their homecoming game, the high school principal canceled the remainder of the weekend activities.Principal Stacy Thein-Collins said in a Facebook post:"It is with a heavy heart that I write to you tonight. I am heartbroken by the violence that broke out at the homecoming game, which has deeply impacted our entire community. What was supposed to be a weekend of celebration and school pride is now a time when we must come together in support and solidarity.""To help ensure student...
Letter: Is a full-time fire department really needed?
As a veteran of the Prior Lake Fire Department for nearly 20 years, I would like to clarify some claims by city officials that have appeared in recent articles in the Prior Lake American about the city’s plans to create a full-time fire department. • Claim: the SAFER Grant...
Shakopee police officer receives National Latino Peace Officers Association award
While growing up in Mexico, Yesenia Soto decided early on what she wanted to pursue as a career. “I always wanted to be a police officer,” she said. “Since growing up, I always had that desire to make a difference and help people.”. Born in Los Angeles and...
Savage police calls: Sept. 19-25
The Savage Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 19-25. The Savage Pacer doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Sept. 19 Property damage: Around...
Jordan Police calls
The Jordan Police Department responded to the following calls. The Independent does not include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Sept. 20:. Suspicious activity: An officer stopped a group of juvenile males...
Carjacking victim tells story of saving daughter at gunpoint: "He was going to have to shoot me"
BLAINE, Minn. -- Saturdays are already known as "Daddy-Daughter Time," but this last weekend was both tragic and heartwarming all at the same time for Randall Wyatt and Starsha Jackson."I love my daughter, and I learned how much I love her," Wyatt told WCCO in an exclusive interview. "I was just a dad with my daughter in trouble. I would like to think that any dad who saw his daughter being held by somebody would've tried even if they didn't succeed."Wyatt and his daughter had just finished shopping at a Blaine supermarket on Saturday afternoon when an armed man in...
Man killed, toddler injured in central Minnesota crash
MEEKER COUNTY, Minn. -- A 22-year-old Monticello man was killed and a toddler was injured in a central Minnesota crash on Monday evening.According to the state patrol, the man was driving a 2013 Dodge south on Highway 15 when he went off road to the right and overcorrected, causing the car to roll. He crashed near County Road 27.The man was not wearing a seat belt at the time. He was identified as Dakota Daniel Flint.A 4-year-old boy suffered a non-life threatening injury. A baby who is less than a year old was also in the car, but was not injured.
Carver County Sheriff's Office report
Carver County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents.
