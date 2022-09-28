Read full article on original website
Huge Home Decor Liquation Sale This Weekend! Check Out Some Of The Items!
Home Decor Liquidators is hosting a huge liquidation sale this weekend in Andrews. Don't worry, I don't know where it is either, so I will plug the address into my maps app and find it. The sale will run on October 1st and 2nd. On Saturday the sale will begin at 12 pm and on Sunday at 1 pm. On both days you may come an hour early to preview the items.
Flashback Friday! Who Remembers The Kmart Layaway?
On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’
Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest
Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa
What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
Only Five Dollars, Texas Parks and Wildlife Hosting Lifetime License Drawing
Whether you love to go hunting and fishing all the time or you only get outdoors occasionally, everyone wants to win the Lifetime License Drawing that is currently going on thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. The drawing only costs you $5 per entry and you can enter as many times as you want.
Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation
Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
Which Businesses Would You Like To See In This Beautiful New Shopping Center In Odessa?
Let us play a little game called 'what's it gonna be?' In this area, we could ask that question weekly. It seems like every time we turn around something new is being built in some area of Midland-Odessa. I came across a beautiful new shopping center currently being built the other day in a great location in Odessa.
Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas
At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Top 5 Reasons You Need To See The Goonies At This Midland Theater This Weekend!
The Goonies is one of those movies that pretty much stands the test of time. It's on my top 10 movies list. And, GOONIES fans here in the Permian Basin, we are in luck. It's showing this weekend here on the Big Screen!. • GOONIES IS SHOWING AT BIG SKY...
Texas Has One of the Safest College Towns in United States
A city in Texas has been named as one of the safest college towns in the country, and it's even higher in the rankings since last year. It's also the only city in Texas that made the Top 50 list for both 2021 and 2022. Safest College Towns in America.
Don’t Miss Jon Wolfe Tonight! Get Your Tickets Here!
Come on out and enjoy not only great live Texas Music but some Juan Lobo as well. If I said the name Juan Lobo you should know that comes with Texas Music star Jon Wolfe. Jon Wolfe will be live on the Texas Music stage at Rockin Rodeo tonight. This...
Top 5 Movies That Were Filmed in Midland Odessa Texas!
Isn't it cool to watch a movie and find out that it was filmed in your hometown? Or, how about watching a film, then seeing places you recognize on the big screen? We work, play, and live here in the Permian Basin. And, it's awesome to see it showcased in movies.
5 Texas Cities Top List of Most Polite Cities in the Country
Did you know that the Lone Star state has its very own motto? That's right, the motto of "Friendship" was adopted as the Texas state motto in February 1930. And boy, is Texas really showing that friendship really is a way of living out here. Over at Preply, which is...
Texas Sets New Record With World’s Longest Line of Sandwiches
It seems that for every possible category, there is someone trying to make the biggest or most of something, and Texas is home to a lot of record breakers. We can now add the world's longest sandwich assembly line to that list. Longest Line of Sandwiches Record. Tango Charities has...
Texas Gun Owners Are Buying More Firearms However Gun Ownership Is Down
While Texas gun owners are buying more and more guns it appears that gun ownership is down. Although the previous statement sounds a little contradictory, the fact remains that Texas gun owners are buying more and more firearms, and yet there seems to be a huge decline in "new gun owners" in Texas.
21 Kids in Texas Went Missing in September, Including One From Lubbock
Once again we're seeing another month with kids going missing all across the state of Texas. September is typically a time of transition from summer to fall, no school to long school days. But for 21 Texas families, they're worried for a whole different reason. Their kids are missing and they need our help to bring them home.
Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?
Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
F! That – Texas is The Most Foul-Mouth State in The Country
I blame the heat, traffic and terrible football teams. Turns out Texas has three of the most foul-mouthed cities in the U.S. When it comes to cussing, Texas reigns supreme you M-Fer!. Swearing is Good For You. C'mon, dropping an F bomb when you get angry does feel kinda good...
