ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Huge Home Decor Liquation Sale This Weekend! Check Out Some Of The Items!

Home Decor Liquidators is hosting a huge liquidation sale this weekend in Andrews. Don't worry, I don't know where it is either, so I will plug the address into my maps app and find it. The sale will run on October 1st and 2nd. On Saturday the sale will begin at 12 pm and on Sunday at 1 pm. On both days you may come an hour early to preview the items.
ANDREWS, TX
LoneStar 92

Flashback Friday! Who Remembers The Kmart Layaway?

On this flashback Friday, who remembers the Kmart layaway? I had a conversation with my kids earlier this week about what layaways were. I told them that kids these days just don't understand how good they have it! These days they are used to asking for whatever they want and momma just has to come through, parents we always make it happen.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

Look Inside This One-of-a-Kind Texas Mansion Inspired by ‘Tron: Legacy’

Texas is full of some amazing homes will all sorts of styles and creative designs, perfect for any lifestyle. Imagine having a stunning mansion inspired by your favorite movie that feels like you've been transported to a whole new world every time you step inside. That is exactly what this stunning Texas home does. Inspired by the film Tron: Legacy, this one-of-a-kind Texas mansion is an amazing must-see.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Entries Now Accepted For This Texas Statewide Art Contest

Do you have a young artist at home? Do they love nature and maybe a day at the lake or river fishing? Then make sure they enter their artwork in this Texas State contest. The Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center (TFFC) is now accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest. You have until February 28 to enter. This contest is an educational program that encourages our youths' interest in fisheries and fishing.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Midland, TX
Lifestyle
City
Midland, TX
LoneStar 92

Check Out This List Of The Top 10 Last Names In Midland-Odessa

What's in a name? How often do you meet someone new and discover you have the same last name but do not know the same people and are not related? It probably happens at least once a week. Why? Because there are so many common names in this world. I will never forget the day I met Rebecca Cruz. It was a chance meeting between a mutual friend; in this case, our first and last names were exactly the same!
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Amazon Site Closed Due to Nasty Bed Bug Infestation

Eeek. bed bugs? Makes me itchy just thinking about it. The Amazon facility in Amarillo, Texas is currently closed while they battle a nasty bed bug problem. They identified the presence of the icky bugs and were forced to shut down in order to get rid of the pests. Luckily, all of the employees are currently on paid leave until the matter is dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Antique#Meals On Wheels#Texas Size#Senior Life Midland
LoneStar 92

Finally, Good News: Temps and Gas Prices Falling in Texas

At last, it's starting to feel like fall in Central Texas. The temperatures are dropping, there's pumpkins everywhere, and some relief at the pump can finally be found. Cooler nights and highs in the 80s are a big improvement outside, and the average price of gas per gallon is dropping throughout the state - a big improvement inside our wallets.
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

7 Celebrities You Will Be Shocked To Know Were Born In Texas!

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Halloween
LoneStar 92

Is It Seriously Illegal to Cuss in Texas?

Sometimes, the best way to get your point across is to use a little foul language. I've always been a pretty big fan of curse words. I can't help it. It feels good to yell the f-word when you stub your toe. And sometimes, the woman driving like a maniac in front of you is a real...well, it rhymes with 'ditch.'
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy