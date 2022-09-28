Read full article on original website
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a ‘mob boss’ for helping Ukraine resist Putin’s invasion
Right-wing Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia compared President Joe Biden to a mob boss for sending aid to Ukraine to combat Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the country. Ms Greene made the remarks on conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s show on Real America’s voice as Mr Biden has...
Ukraine says its forces enter Lyman, thousands of Russian troops surrounded
KYIV, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian forces entered the eastern stronghold of Lyman on Saturday after encircling thousands of Russian troops, Kyiv said, in a battlefield rebuttal to the Kremlin a day after it proclaimed a swathe of its territory part of Russia.
Ukraine claims 5,000 Russian troops encircled at key Donetsk hub
Ukrainian officials on Saturday said five settlements near the key Russian-held transport hub of Lyman in the Donetsk region have been "liberated" and that 5,000 Russian troops are encircled there.
Trump Offers To Lead Delegation To Broker Peace With Putin: 'The Entire World Is At Stake'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who earlier suggested that the Russia-Ukraine war could result in Word War 3, has now signaled that he wants to lead a delegation to negotiate peace between the two nations. What Happened: Trump, in several posts on his social media platform Truth Social pointed out...
Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel
Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy
Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
The DOJ is having such a hard time finding document digitization vendors willing to work with Trump that it requested more time for the special master review
The special master will have to wait a little longer to get his hands on files lugged to Mar-a-Lago. None of the five vendors the DOJ suggested to scan docs wanted to work with Trump, per a new filing. The DOJ asked for one more day to choose someone to...
Justice Department reveals new information about what was taken in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid
The Department of Justice has revealed new information about what was taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the FBI's raid. The DOJ included a new inventory in an affidavit submitted on Monday that paints a full picture of what was collected in the raid, according to a CNN report. The new affidavit had been requested by special master Raymond Dearie in the wake of the former president making unfounded allegations the FBI may have planted items at his home.
New Polls Confirm August Mid Term Projections Were Inaccurate | Opinion
Polls that once tried to convince America that Biden and Dems were surging are now walking back those proclamations. The most recent poll taken by ABC News and The Washington Post, suggests Republicans are gaining ground on Democrats after a difficult summer just weeks before the midterm elections.
Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment Lawyers Will Represent Trump-Owned Corporation as New York Investigations Intensify
Impeachment lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing to represent one part of the Trump family’s business empire over tax fraud allegations in New York City. Michael van der Veen, onetime Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor (who works at van der Veen’s law firm), and William Brennan (of Brennan Law Offices) worked alongside other lawyers to secure the 45th president’s acquittal before the U.S. Senate on one count of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.
‘No Training’: Putin’s Army Just Got Sloppier Than Ever Before
Men that are being conscripted into Russia’s war in Ukraine during Moscow’s “partial mobilization” are allegedly being sent to the front without any training in some cases. “Mobilized Russians are immediately taken to the front—without any preparation,” human rights group Perviy Otdel warned in a Telegram...
MSNBC
Trump’s Mar-a-Lago special master gambit seems to be backfiring
As of a few weeks ago, Team Trump’s request for a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case appeared to be going quite well, the underlying merits notwithstanding. The former president and his lawyers had found an apparent ally in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — whom Donald Trump had earlier tapped for the federal judiciary — and the Justice Department’s criminal investigation was put on hold.
This is the wealthiest person in Georgia, according to Forbes
Nearly every state was represented on the list. Can you guess who the wealthiest person in your state is?
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine’s eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia’s Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement. Lyman is 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian forces had pushed across the Oskil River as part of a counteroffensive that saw Kyiv retake vast swathes of territory beginning in September. Lyman, a key transportation hub, had been an important site in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics. Now with it gone, Ukraine can push further potentially into the occupied Luhansk region, which is one of four regions that Russia annexed Friday after an internationally criticized referendum vote at gunpoint.
The 2-week period when Mark Zuckerberg didn't take any meetings shows his follow-through on his vision, Meta exec says
In a new podcast interview, a Meta exec talked about what CEO Mark Zuckerberg is like. She said Facebook's pivot from desktop to mobile was an early example of his leadership and vision. When Facebook pivoted in 2012, Zuckerberg didn't take meetings for two weeks as employees adjusted. A Meta...
bloomberglaw.com
Ex-Big Law Attorney’s Trump Role Brings Risk, Possible Reward
Christopher Kise is taking a risk in representing Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case—one that could give him new career opportunities, even in the White House, or foreclose others. On the reward side, success would burnish Kise’s reputation in Republican circles and possibly open the door to an...
NFL・
As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy
In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
Slate
The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election
Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
Amid an energy crisis, Germany turns to the world's dirtiest fossil fuel
Coal-fired power plants across Germany were scheduled to be shut down by the end of the year. But with Russia cutting gas deliveries, Germany is turning to coal.
