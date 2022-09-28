ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Former CEO Bob Iger reveals Disney found a 'substantial portion' of Twitter users were bots when it tried to buy company in 2016 - as Elon Musk's own attempt to purchase social media platform for $44 BN continues to unravel

Former Disney CEO Bob Iger says that a 'substantial portion' of Twitter's users were believed to be bots in 2016, when the company was deep into talks to purchase the social network. 'We did look very carefully at all of the Twitter users — I guess they’re called users —...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

20-year-old who tracks Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg's private jets says Facebook took down his page because it violates their policy

Jack Sweeney said Facebook shut down his page that tracks Elon Musk's jets. Sweeney made headlines earlier this year when Musk offered him $5,000 to shut down a Twitter account. The 20-year-old also shares tracking data on Mark Zuckerberg's private plane. Jack Sweeney, the 20-year-old known for tracking Elon Musk's...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
China
Country
Russia
WashingtonExaminer

Justice Department reveals new information about what was taken in Trump Mar-a-Lago raid

The Department of Justice has revealed new information about what was taken from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort during the FBI's raid. The DOJ included a new inventory in an affidavit submitted on Monday that paints a full picture of what was collected in the raid, according to a CNN report. The new affidavit had been requested by special master Raymond Dearie in the wake of the former president making unfounded allegations the FBI may have planted items at his home.
POTUS
Law & Crime

Trump’s Jan. 6 Impeachment Lawyers Will Represent Trump-Owned Corporation as New York Investigations Intensify

Impeachment lawyers for former President Donald Trump are preparing to represent one part of the Trump family’s business empire over tax fraud allegations in New York City. Michael van der Veen, onetime Pennsylvania Attorney General Bruce Castor (who works at van der Veen’s law firm), and William Brennan (of Brennan Law Offices) worked alongside other lawyers to secure the 45th president’s acquittal before the U.S. Senate on one count of incitement of insurrection over the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MSNBC

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago special master gambit seems to be backfiring

As of a few weeks ago, Team Trump’s request for a special master in the Mar-a-Lago case appeared to be going quite well, the underlying merits notwithstanding. The former president and his lawyers had found an apparent ally in U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon — whom Donald Trump had earlier tapped for the federal judiciary — and the Justice Department’s criminal investigation was put on hold.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine’s eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia’s Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement. Lyman is 160 kilometers (100 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Ukrainian forces had pushed across the Oskil River as part of a counteroffensive that saw Kyiv retake vast swathes of territory beginning in September. Lyman, a key transportation hub, had been an important site in the Russian front line for both ground communications and logistics. Now with it gone, Ukraine can push further potentially into the occupied Luhansk region, which is one of four regions that Russia annexed Friday after an internationally criticized referendum vote at gunpoint.
POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Ex-Big Law Attorney’s Trump Role Brings Risk, Possible Reward

Christopher Kise is taking a risk in representing Donald Trump in the Mar-a-Lago documents case—one that could give him new career opportunities, even in the White House, or foreclose others. On the reward side, success would burnish Kise’s reputation in Republican circles and possibly open the door to an...
NFL
Salon

As Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, don't forget: Ron DeSantis leads the GOP war on green energy

In the era of worsening climate change, record-setting weather events have become less shocking, but remain as gut-wrenching as ever. So it is with Hurricane Ian, which made landfall as a category 4 hurricane and ripped through Florida Wednesday with 150 mph winds and flood waters engulfing numerous beachfront communities. As the Washington Post reports, this is "one of the strongest hurricanes ever to strike the United States." But of course, worse-than-ever is the new normal in the 21st century, when the Earth's average surface temperature is already 1.51°F above the 20th-century average.
FLORIDA STATE
Slate

The Lesson for America From Italy’s Election

Italians woke up Monday morning to the prospect of a post-fascist government, nearly eight decades after Benito Mussolini fell from power in Rome. Many are already analyzing the worrying consequences for Italy and Europe—but here in the United States, the most relevant lesson comes not only from the disturbing victory of the fascist-linked Fratelli d’Italia (Brothers of Italy), but also from the fate of the former strongman of the Italian right, Silvio Berlusconi. Sunday night, the man who reshaped modern Italian politics, in many ways setting an example for Donald Trump to follow, suffered a humiliating fifth-place finish, supplanted by his more radical protégés. That result may preview the future of a post–Donald Trump Republican Party.
ELECTIONS

