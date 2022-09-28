Read full article on original website
Abacela 2019 Estate Produced Barrel Select Tempranillo (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas mix red and black fruit, along with well-done barrel accents. The flavors are full and fresh, supported by pleasing acidity and tannin structure. It's truly impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced Barrel Select. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
Nicolas-Jay 2020 Affinités Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
Clarified butter, toast and spice aromas lead to a bright, lively, lemony palate. It's completely captivating. Decant and pair with shrimp scampi with butter, lemon and fresh parsley. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Affinités. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)
This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2019 Eroica XLC Dry Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Crafted in oak uprights, aromas of diesel, lime, flower and spice lead to bone-dry Nestea lemon iced-tea flavors. flavors. Citrus notes stitch it all together on the finish. There's not another wine like it coming from the state. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eroica XLC Dry...
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)
This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
Cho 2021 Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard Sparkling (Laurelwood District)
This is an aromatically vibrant sparkler, with aromas of citrus peel, raspberry, flower and herb. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Tasty stuff. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Pétillant-Naturel Pinot Noir Rosé Sparkling Wine Laurel Vineyard. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Big Table Farm 2020 Wild Bee Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
The aromas offer appealing notes of almond, cream and candlewax. The flavors are on the lighter side of medium-bodied, showing sophistication and freshness, with lemon zest notes on the finish. It delights. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Wild Bee. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Lazy River Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
Hyper-appealing aromas of flower, cigar wrapper, strawberry and herb lead to a medium-bodied, richly flavorful palate that draws out on a long finish. Cinnamony tannins provide support. It's impossible to resist, with a real sense of energy. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $55,Buy Now. Designation. Lazy River Vineyard. Variety.
Pacific Rim 2021 Dry Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of flower, Nestea iced tea, apricot and peach hard candy lead to body-dry flavors. It's full in feel. There's a lot of value to be had. Sean P. Sullivan. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
The Eyrie Vineyards 2020 Estate Chardonnay (Dundee Hills)
Clarified butter, stone fruit and spice aromas lead to a creamy-feeling palate, full of layering and texture. It still remains deft on its feet, with lemony acidity tying it all together. It's exquisite. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $35,Buy Now. Designation. Estate. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Rex Hill 2019 Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
Aromas of coffee, chocolate, dried herb, black tea leaf, mineral and cherry lead to medium-plus-bodied raspberry flavors. Coffee notes linger on the finish. It shows a lot of polish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Witness Tree Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.4%
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
