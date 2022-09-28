ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham-Barlow receives funding for electric buses

By Angel Rosas
Gresham Outlook
 3 days ago
Beaverton, Portland school districts also awarded Portland General Electric funding

The Gresham-Barlow School District was named one of five school districts to receive funding for electric buses through the Portland General Electric (PGE) 2022 Electric School Bus Fund.

The Electric School Bus Fund covers the incremental cost of electric school buses — the difference in cost between a standard diesel bus and an electric bus — and can provide up to $50,000 towards the installation of charging infrastructure.

Using funding from the Oregon Clean Fuels Program, the Gresham-Barlow, Beaverton, Portland, Salem-Keizer and Tigard-Tualatin school districts were chosen based on the districts commitment to meet the needs of underserved communities and incorporate the buses more broadly into student education around climate science.

PGE will also provide technical assistance to school districts throughout the process, including site assessments, cost-benefit analysis, vehicle and charger selection support and driver and mechanic support. In return, participating school districts will work with PGE to share their insights and learnings with other school districts interested in electrifying their bus fleets.

"Electrifying transportation is a key driver of reducing greenhouse gas emissions and an important step toward reaching our goal of 100 percent clean energy for all Oregonians," said Maria Pope, president and CEO of Portland General Electric. "Transitioning to all-electric school buses ensures that children and communities benefit. We are pleased to partner with school districts across the state."

This is the third year of electric school bus competitive grant awards. In 2020, PGE funded the first five electric school buses in Oregon. Last year, PGE awarded grants for seven school buses, two of those grants went to Gresham-Barlow and Centennial School District.

For the third year, PGE is working in partnership with Pacific Power to support the Portland Public Schools' electric school bus and related infrastructure.

