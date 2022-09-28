Read full article on original website
OmniPoint Health announces Provider Retirement
Anahuac, TX (September 25, 2022) – Dr. Leonidas “Doc” Andres, general surgeon, and longtime well-known family medicine provider, has announced his retirement from OmniPoint Health. Andres has been practicing at the OmniPoint Health Primary Care Clinic in Dayton since late 2021. Dr. Andres is a well-known and...
LHS Jazz Band has great showing
LIBERTY - The Liberty High School Jazz Band traveled to Hardin-Jefferson HS over the weekend to compete in the ATSSB Region Jazz auditions for the first time since 2016. 12 students competed for spots in the ensemble, Area qualification, and the chance to record an audition at the state level competition in November.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
I would like to introduce myself to the good people of Liberty County. My name is Dr. Daniel Hochman and I am running for the District 7 seat on the State Board of Education. I am a full- time teacher for Ball High School and Galveston College, a single father of a teenager, and a 25+ year veteran of education in the classroom at every level. I have been named one of Galveston’s top 50 teachers; I recently earned a 3 year fellowship to Rice University to learn about and develop cultural inclusion in STEM classrooms and an ExxonMobile scholarship.
Grant brings gaming fun to Liberty Municipal Library
LIBERTY - The Liberty Municipal Library is pleased to offer a new service to area teens. Thanks to a Community Advancement Packages (CAP) Grant (LS-250239-OLS-21) from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives Commission, the library now has a game area with a Nintendo Switch and eight exciting games for teens ages 13 to 18.
A "sketchy" story about fudge
DAYTON - Derek and Sonya Rauser came to the Dayton area this past January and in recent weeks, the couple has become quite well known for a very "sketchy" reason. It all started when Sonya Rauser was looking for something to do with her time. "She was a bored stay-at-home...
Flowers leads from start to finish to win Tony Munson Invitational
LIBERTY - The Tony Munson Annual Cross Country Invitational was held on Saturday morning at City Park under ideal weather ...
LCSO WARNS OF INCREASED SCAM CALLS
The general public should be aware that the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office as well as Harris County S.O, Hardin County S.O, Jefferson County S.O, and Chambers County S.O. has confirmed that during the last several days, a SCAM operation has been reported by numerous citizens where the citizen is threatened by arrest for some alleged outstanding federal warrant and they will be arrested shortly if a certain amount of money is not sent to the respective Sheriff’s Office immediately. Liberty County Sheriff’s Deputies are reporting the SCAM caller(s) will give the citizen the actual telephone number of the LCSO and even give the name or names of past or present deputies to contact and then give a secondary telephone number to those same deputies to arrange for the money transfer and re-call of the alleged federal warrant. The SCAM caller will also name some of our Liberty County Judges that allegedly issued the warrant to further verify the authenticity of the so called “federal warrant”.
Lady Hornets now 21-4 on the season with win at Orangefield
ORANGEFIELD - Josie Rollins and Maddy Fregia combined for 38 kills, and the Hardin Lady Hornets went on the road ...
Broncos defense forces six turnovers dominating Nederland 45-0
Nederland- The Dayton Broncos defense was all over the field on Friday night in Nederland by forcing six turnovers and holding the Bulldogs to to just 103-yards of total offense and the offense did more than enough as Dayton cruised to a 45-0 shut-out win over Nederland at Bulldog Stadium.
Liberty’s comeback bid comes up short against Splendora
LIBERTY - The Liberty Lady Panthers did their best to climb to the top of the mountain on Tuesday night ...
