Read full article on original website
Related
WDAM-TV
MDWPF warns of hunting dangers prior to season
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - October means fall for some, but for others, it means hunting season. Before preparing for the next hunt, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Parks and Fisheries wants to remind hunters to keep chronic wasting disease in mind. Chronic wasting disease is primarily in deer and...
WDAM-TV
Translators needed in Mississippi Court rooms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The state of Mississippi is in need of more licensed translators in the courtroom, says a language coordinator. Since the Covid 19 pandemic, the need for translators in the courtroom has been at an all-time high. Stepping into a courtroom is very stressful and even more so...
WDAM-TV
Miss. SNAP income and benefit changes effective now
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With ongoing inflation, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS) annual cost of living adjustments for 2022 will significantly impact American households struggling to keep food on the table. The USDA FNS oversees programs like the Mississippi Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). At...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg schools make major jump in MDE accountability ratings; HHS no longer ‘F-rated’
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Education recently released new rankings for school districts across the state, and one local district increased its ranking significantly. Hattiesburg Public Schools made quite the jump on the State Department of Education’s grade scale, moving from a ‘D’ to an ‘A.’...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDAM-TV
Expect pretty weather ahead over next few days
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Sunday evening, everyone!. Expect a very nice (Sunday) night in the Pine Belt with clear skies and low temperatures in the lower-50s. On Monday, look for the good weather to continue, with high temperatures in the lower-80s under sunny skies. By Tuesday morning, expect...
Comments / 0