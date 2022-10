By Liz Adams, Brownfield News Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez confirmed that a suspect in the hit and run that occurred on Sept. 18 has surrendered himself to the Gaines County Sheriff’s Office. The suspect was released on bond Friday. Jose Tapia, 67, was struck by an oncoming SUV as he exited the driver’s side of his parked vehicle at his home just before 7:30 the evening of Sept. 18…

