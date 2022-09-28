Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Football falls to Alliance 28 – 14
The Salem Junior Varsity team lost 28-14 on Saturday. Derek Oesch and Joey Kana scored Touchdowns for the Quakers. The Quakers fall to 2-4 on the season. They will play United Saturday October 1st.
