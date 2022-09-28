ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mingo Messenger

TVHS inducts second-ever Hall of Fame class

NAUGATUCK – On a night when the red-hot and No. 2-ranked Tug Valley High School football team remained unbeaten with Friday night's 33-22 win over East Ridge, Ky., it was only fitting that Tony Clusky was there. Clusky, the winningest head football coach in school history and the architect...
WILLIAMSON, WV

