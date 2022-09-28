ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

mynews4.com

Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit

Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
CARSON CITY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
RENO, NV
2news.com

Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
SPANISH SPRINGS, NV
Sierra Sun

Truckee River included in EPA’s statewide fish advisory

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River is included in a state agency’s fish advisory the offers safe eating advice for fish caught in rivers, streams and creeks throughout the state. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last week issued a new statewide fish...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Free Community Shred Event in Reno

Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
RENO, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks

Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Employ NV job fair offers over 500 open positions to Reno job seekers

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens attended Employ NV Business Hub's job fair at the Reno town mall on Wednesday, and there were over 500 open positions across a range of employers. Job fair organizer John Parel says usually their events are industry specific. But today,...
RENO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway

CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
CARSON CITY, NV
mynews4.com

Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money

MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Puerto Ricans living in Reno react to impact of Hurricane Fiona

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine days after hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico continue to struggle. Five years ago, Maria killed thousands and caused the longest blackout in U.S history. Now the island--still recovering from that--is dealing with the aftermath of Fiona. As of Tuesday, when most eyes...
RENO, NV
2news.com

I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work

NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
CARSON CITY, NV
2news.com

More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair

EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
RENO, NV

