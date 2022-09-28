Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Local Widow Fears HomelessnessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
New Leadership Takes Charge at Tesla Gigafactory in Reno, NevadaAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Biggest Little Radio’s Stuff the Dolan Truck Event a SuccessDawn CranfieldFernley, NV
Washoe DA argued for $100,000 bail and lost in a hit and run that has Reno teen in ICU
A Reno woman charged with driving off after hitting a high school student has been released after the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office request for $100,000 bail was denied. Reno police say Holli McCarty, 40, hit the 17-year-old McQueen High School student in a crosswalk around 7:30 a.m. Monday, causing life-threatening injuries. Social media...
Moment Skis, largest ski manufacturer based in the U.S. settling into new Reno facility
It took years to complete, but Moment Skis’ acquisition of its new headquarters facility on Bible Way in Reno was a crucial step in the company’s ongoing expansion efforts. Moment Skis Chief Executive Officer Luke Jacobson told NNBW in an interview last week that the company was bursting...
Reno murder victim's family heartbroken by reversal of conviction
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno family whose son and brother was shot to death in his pickup truck in February 2020 thought their nightmare was over last year when a jury handed the shooter a life sentence. But that all changed this week when...
Carson City, Nevada Invites Travelers to Recharge Their Western Spirit
Nevada’s state capital admonishes travelers, “Don’t just remember the good ol’ days! Live them,” via a new campaign designed to promote one of Nevada’s most-understated destinations. There’s something special about embarking on a road trip… your favorite car snacks, the perfect playlist, and the...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man guilty of trying to break into a loan business
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Reno man faces up to four years in prison and another year in jail for trying to break into a north Reno loan business, the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday. A Washoe District Court jury found Joeddie Jamel Douglas, 29, guilty of felony...
Worker Dies in Industrial Accident at Western Nevada Materials
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an industrial accident with injury at Western Nevada Materials in Spanish Springs. When deputies got there, they began to perform life saving measures on an individual. Western Nevada Materials released this statement to 2 News about the death:. “A member...
Truckee River included in EPA’s statewide fish advisory
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee River is included in a state agency’s fish advisory the offers safe eating advice for fish caught in rivers, streams and creeks throughout the state. The California Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment last week issued a new statewide fish...
Free Community Shred Event in Reno
Have papers or other documents sitting around you need to get rid of?. You can shred them for free on Friday. One Nevada Credit Union is hosting a free community shred event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Costco shopping center at 1296 Plumb Lane. Up to three...
Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Sparks police responded to a pedestrian death Thursday evening outside the Nugget Casino Resort. Sergeant Eddie Wilson said the only additional details available now are that an older person was struck by a bus. He said the major accident investigation team was likely on-scene late into the evening, and investigators will provide more details later. This story will be updated. This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Pedestrian killed by bus outside Nugget Casino in Sparks
Employ NV job fair offers over 500 open positions to Reno job seekers
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens attended Employ NV Business Hub's job fair at the Reno town mall on Wednesday, and there were over 500 open positions across a range of employers. Job fair organizer John Parel says usually their events are industry specific. But today,...
Flashing crosswalk signs to be installed on Mtn. City Highway
CARSON CITY – Work is slated to begin Monday on installation of flashing crosswalk signals at Mountain City Highway and Terminal Way. The beacons will allow pedestrians to activate the signs to help stop traffic as they cross the street. Enhanced street lighting also will be installed for pedestrian visibility.
Former Douglas County employee pleads guilty to stealing public money
MINDEN, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — A former Douglas County employee avoided going to trial by admitting she stole public money while employed by the county. Rena Petri, a former case manager for Douglas County Social Services, entered guilty pleas on two counts of theft in the amounts of $2,400 and $2,000 on Sept. 26.
Construction On New Casino, Restaurant And Car Wash Breaks Ground Near Boomtown
Developers say the casino will offer a full bar with views of the mountains and the surrounding Verdi area. BLC Builders has broken ground on the new, highly anticipated additions to the facilities at Boomtown.
Puerto Ricans living in Reno react to impact of Hurricane Fiona
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nine days after hurricane Fiona, hundreds of thousands in Puerto Rico continue to struggle. Five years ago, Maria killed thousands and caused the longest blackout in U.S history. Now the island--still recovering from that--is dealing with the aftermath of Fiona. As of Tuesday, when most eyes...
Murderer sentenced in South Lake Tahoe; Family of victim addresses killer
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Court was called into session under the honorable Suzanne Kingsbury just before 9 a.m. Sept. 27, and by 2:15 p.m. that afternoon Michael Green was sentenced to 15 years-to-life for the 1985 murder of El Dorado Hills journalist Jane Hylton. The extraordinary case detonated...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Carson City (Carson City, NV)
According to the Nevada Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Carson City on Wednesday night. The crash happened in the area of North Carson Street and Nye Lane. According to Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong, a motorcycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the...
I-580 Briefly Closing in Carson City for Overhead Utility Work
NV Energy and the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) are announcing brief closures of Interstate 580 between northern Carson City and Washoe Valley during the morning hours of Sunday, October 2. Both directions of I-580 will periodically be closed for up to 20 minutes between Arrowhead Drive in northern Carson...
Reward offered for information about suspect in Kings Beach credit card fraud
PLACER COUNTY, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary and credit card fraud in Placer County. The case began when a victim reported her...
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Reno (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. when Roy Peter Ricci was heading north in the area of US395 and Old Franktown Road when his vehicle drifted off the paved portion of the road and hit a mailbox. Investigators revealed that the vehicle continued to travel...
More than 500 Jobs Available at EmployNV Job Fair
EmployNV Business Hub invites job seekers to the “Get a Job EmployNV Job Fair.” A large variety of employers in Northern Nevada will be in attendance. This is an opportunity for job seekers to meet employers and learn about career options and resources available to them. Employers will...
